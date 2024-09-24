‘Maybe think twice’: Man issues warning about the Oh Snap! Cranberry Sweeties

A man is issuing a warning about the Oh Snap! Cranberry Sweeties after noticing a pungent flavor from a pack he recently purchased.

TikTok user @dreamtwist posted a video on Sunday showing his package of cranberries. It already has more than 19,000 views. “I don’t know if anybody else has ever tried these, but it’s a pack of cranberries in a single-serve container,” he says to start the video. “Found at a gas station. I was like, ‘That sounds awesome.’”

However, things took a turn for the worse when he returned home and tried the cranberries. “I got home. Open it up. It smells really funny,” he says. “Come to find out. I tried one. These are very alcoholic. Like, it is, ugh. Just a PSA. If you see these cranberries at the store, maybe think twice.”

He continues sniffing the product. “I can’t stop sniffing it. It smells like prison wine,” he says. “And, by the way, they weren’t punctured or anything. They were just like that. I guess they’re just meant to be rotten out of the bag? I want to try one on camera again, just to get my reaction, but I’m so afraid of botulism.”

Viewers weigh in on what might’ve happened

In the comments, users speculated about what could’ve happened to turn the cranberries into makeshift alcohol.

One user suggested, “Those are…. Fermented.”

A second user asked, “Were they refrigerated? What is the expiration date? Fruits/fruit juices will ferment naturally. Especially when un-refrigerated, which those and the pickles should be.”

A third user stated, “I eat those all the time and they’re supposed to be in the cooler.”

What does the package say?

According to the product description, the Cranberry Sweeties are made up of cranberries, water, apple juice concentrate, pear juice concentrate, natural flavors, and sodium benzoate (to preserve freshness). It specifically notes, “Keep refrigerated for freshness.”

Of course, many food staples are the product of fermentation. However, this is completely different from spoilage, which can, as the TikToker suggested, lead to foodborne illnesses.

The Daily Dot reached out to @dreamtwist via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Oh Snap! via email for comment.

