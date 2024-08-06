‘I’m not the only one with this issue’: Customer says brand-new Ninja slushie machine was defective

A woman was excited to finally get her hands on the viral Ninja SLUSHi machine. However, she was met with disappointment after putting it to use for the very first time.

In a TikTok with over 953,000 views, content creator Jasmine (@tht1asiangirl) shares a quick video of her SLUSHi machine in use.

The drink is mostly liquid instead of a slushy consistency. And it squeaks as it churns.

The text on the video reads, “Pov: you finally got the ninja sushi only for it to be defective.”

“I used enough sugar, I’ve made other drinks with soda and others and it still does that. And yes I read the manual. Ninja said it was defective and I’m not the only one with this issue! Now I have to wait for a replacement. It actually works pretty well besides the squeaking,” Jasmine wrote in the video’s caption.

#ninjakitchen #ninjaslushi #slushi #slushiemachine #slushies ♬ original sound – jasmine @tht1asiangirl ‼️‼️I USED ENOUGH SUGAR, IVE MADE OTHER DRINKS WITH SODA AND OTHERS AND IT STILL DOES THAT. AND YES I READ THE MANUAL. NINJA SAID IT WAS DEFECTIVE AND IM NOT THE ONLY ONE WITH THIS ISSUE!‼️‼️ 😭😭 now i have to wait for a replacement 🤧 it actually works pretty well besides the squeaking @@Ninja Kitchen #ninja

In the comments section, viewers are troubleshooting and sharing their opinion on Ninja products.

“Sounds like there is a chunk of ice scraping inside,” one user wrote.

Jasmine responded, “Other people have been having the same issue so I don’t know what’s going on. Maybe a batch issue.”

“It looks so tired,” came a second comment. Jasmine revealed, in response to this comment, that it was the “first batch too.”

Jasmine also admitted that she used more than the recommended liquid amount of 16 ounces, so that could be the issue, too.

Mixed reviews

The new Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker, which retails for $299, boasts “RapidChill Technology” that easily makes “perfect frozen drinks every time” with no ice needed. It has been met with glowing reviews online. Tom’s Guide called it “worth the hype.”

But some consumers have reported problems with their Ninja Kitchen product. “Ours came defective too. It never got cold after running 1+ hours multiple times,” one viewer wrote.

The Ninja CREAMi

Others brought up the Ninja CREAMi, a Ninja Kitchen product that went similarly viral. Consumers in the past have complained about theirs smoking and catching on fire.

“All their products are overhyped and break! My mom got a brand new Ninja CREAMi and it broke after a month,” another user wrote.

In a Reddit thread dedicated to the Ninja CREAMi, one Reddit user asked: “Has anyone successfully made a slushy? Help me figure out what I’m doing wrong lol. I tried making a slushy and the liquid literally leaked out everywhere and made the biggest mess.”

Users replied citing leaks and mechanic issues, calling the setting a “massive failure.”

“The machine stopped spinning and retracted the blades with 2 minutes left on the clock. I couldn’t remove the damn pot from the machine, it had seized or something. Got up this morning, used some brute force to remove the pot and decided I won’t be trying that setting again,” one such user relayed.

What to do if you receive a defective Ninja product

Ninja does provide 1-year limited warranties, which allows users to return defective products for repair or replacement. Customers should register their product(s) online and keep their receipts for proof of purchase.

Jasmine, who says she also owns other Ninja products, is eagerly awaiting her replacement SLUSHi machine.

And in the comments under her video, one user gave her some advice on how to avoid defective products in the future. “[You] always gotta wait a bit so that everyone buys the first round, then you get the improved version lmao,” they suggested.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jasmine and Ninja via email for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.