‘This has become far more divisive than I thought’: Woman says her partner had unplanned night out with the boys. Who’s wrong?

Commenters are coming out in defense of a woman whose partner continually lied about what time he’d be home after hanging out with his boys.

The woman says the problem wasn’t him having a night out with friends but being uncommunicative all night.

Here’s the context for you to make your own judgment call:

In the TikTok, Jasmin Laine (@jasminlaine) explains that her partner usually gets home from work around 3:30pm, but on that day 5pm rolls around, and she hasn’t heard from him at all.

Laine calls him, and he apologizes for not giving her a heads-up that he’d be going out for drinks with co-workers and would be getting home later than usual. He adds that he’ll be home soon.

Laine assures him that it’s not a problem and says she’ll see him soon.

Three hours later, he still isn’t home, so Laine texts him to check in.

“He does not respond to me at all. And here I’ve been all evening waiting for him to get home, assuming that he and I are probably gonna go out and do something on Friday, so I’m not making any plans,” Laine shared.

Hours go by, and Laine ends up going to bed, only waking up at two in the morning because her dog needs to go out to pee.

By then, Laine’s partner still wasn’t home and hadn’t texted her back. Laine calls him, only to hear from the background music that he’s at a party.

Again, he sounds shocked by the time of day and again promises to be home “soon.”

Laine goes back to bed, and when her partner finally finds his way home, they end up fighting about the situation.

When she originally posted about the situation, Laine said several people told her she was blowing things out of proportion and called her “controlling” and “smothering.”

She said the problem wasn’t him having a night out with the boys but his lack of communication and transparency all night.

“How would you feel if your partner just disappeared one day and didn’t have the basic human decency and respect that you should have for each other in a relationship?” Laine asked.

In a comment reply, Laine questioned whether her guy’s lack of communication is fixable since it’s been an issue since the beginning of their relationship.

The TikTok has more than 1.3 million views and a whopping 24,000 comments. (Anecdotally, that’s about double the comments a video with this number of views usually gets.)

“it’s fine to have a night out, but JUST SAY THAT. It’s so inconsiderate to tell your partner ‘I’ll be home soon'”‘ then ghost for HOURS…like? boy math,” a top comment, with over 19,000 like, read.

“That’s a form of control, he’s controlling you by knowing you’re home waiting. He says he’s coming home so you don’t make plans and do something else,” a person pointed out.

“You’re not smothering him. He’s showing major red flags of disrespect,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Laine for comment via Instagram direct message.