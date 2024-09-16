‘Never buy first year for new model’: Driver buys new Lexus. It has a laundry list of problems already at 15K miles

A driver bought a new Lexus in December 2022 and experienced transmission issues a year later. The saga he’s endured since then has been enough to make him swear off the brand altogether.

In four videos spanning more than 20 minutes of runtime, a creator dedicated an account to the story, posting as Lexus RX500h (@lexusrx500h__). He got more than 30,000 views to the initial video posted on Sept. 7.

What’s wrong with the Lexus?

He explains how he purchased the vehicle, a Lexus RX500h F Sport Performance. The Lexus site describes it this way: “Building on more than 20 years of hybrid electric technology and experience, the RX 500h F SPORT Performance introduces a new hybrid electric system for the Lexus brand…This configuration allows the electric motor to provide low-end torque that helps to provide improved performance and quick acceleration.”

“The first year of ownership of this vehicle was pretty much flawless,” he explains in the clip. “The car currently has about 26,000 kilometers on it. Up until about 20,000 kilometers again, the car is fine, but then this is where it starts to get interesting.”

The creator explains that around December 2023, the car would lurch forward when he stopped at a red light, almost like the car was “slipping.”

“Almost like the car is stuttering, stalling,” he says. “Something was going on with the transmission.”

He says he tried one quick fix, resetting the transmission control module, and eventually, Lexus determined the car needed a new transmission. The transmission took three months to arrive, but he was able to drive a loaner car in the interim. With the new transmission eventually in, he thought he was free of issues.

Life with the new transmission

Alas, the new transmission acted up after only five kilometers on the road—initially at a stoplight.

“I moved forward, the car lurches forward, and it kind of shakes,” he says. “So then I give a gas to go through the intersection as I make my left turn, and the transmission starts slipping.”

He shares how the car was stuttering, and was disappointed that he had the same issues as he did three months ago with the old transmission.

The creator claims that nothing showed up on a transmission test when Lexus’ people checked it out, and then they drained the fuel tank thinking that “bad gas” might be the culprit. Still, the source of the issue eluded everyone, leaving the creator frustrated.

“This vehicle just continues to be an anchor to own,” he laments in the fourth video. “For now, stuck driving and paying for a vehicle that’s a hefty price tag and has these issues.”

He uses part of that video to show a strip on the dashboard that’s loose, highlighting another issue that makes him question the Lexus reputation of quality.

How it tested

The Car and Driver team did a review of the car, and reported some concerns in their description of a car that they declared “speedy, not sporty.”

“Lay off the right pedal, though, and the RX500h’s driving dynamics seem less impressive,” the reviewer reported. “Even with its new GA-K underpinnings—which it shares with the likes of the Toyota Camry and Highlander and Lexus NX, among others—the RX500h is neither particularly capable nor exciting in any performance setting that does not involve booting the accelerator on a straight piece of tarmac.”

A list of lows in a pull quote included “dull handling, subpar stopping performance, [and] uncomfortable front seats for the wider-waisted.”

Viewers weigh in

The creator stated at several points during the epic story that he hoped taking it to TikTok would raise awareness around the issue, thinking that others might be experiencing similar issues with Lexus.

“Why do I keep hearing this about Lexus now?” one asked.

Another advised, “Never buy a first year of a refresh.”

Someone else noted, “A CVT transmission for a powerful gas+hybrid engine, it is not a perfect match. Get the simple RX 350 with 8-speed. Absolutely no problem.”

“Hahahaha,” stated one commenter. “I thought Lexus are bulletproof reliable.”

Lexus Canada, meanwhile, reached out to the creator in response to his initial video on the account, showing an electrical issue on his dashboard that he didn’t even cover in the four videos.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Lexus via email.



