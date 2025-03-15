‘My absolute worst nightmare bye’: Family moves into new-build home. Then they open the closet

A woman makes a shocking—and disgusting—discovery in the closet of a newly built home they moved into.

In a video with over 506,000 views, Katie Elizabeth (@lifewithpandk) pans around the pristine kitchen, nursery, and bedroom.

She uses audio of former talk show host Wendy Williams saying, “I want to sit back and relax and enjoy my evening. When all of a sudden, I hear this agitating, grating voice.”

She shows a clip of the closet. A large patch of mold grows in the corner.

On-screen text reads, “When you think you’re living in a clean new build home.”

What do homebuyers think of the mold?

Studies show that nearly 47% of homes in the United States have mold infestation. This common growth may be a health hazard. Exposure to mold can lead to allergy symptoms, immune reactions, and worsening asthma or wheezing, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

However, mold can also cause homebuyers to incur major expenses. Mold remediation can cost up to $9,000, depending on the severity and size of the home, per This Old House. Plus, clothes infested with mold may need to be thrown out.

In the comments, other homebuyers react to the unexpected and disappointing encounter with mold in the closet.

“My absolute worst nightmare bye,” one writes.

“What in the conjuring is that!!!!” another jokes.

Others share the precautions they take to avoid mold damage—and what to do if you find any.

“This is why when you get a home ALWAYS add mold coverage it’s extra but so worth it. Plus when doing new builds ALWAYS go daily if possible to check the work being done you can normally catch this,” one shares.

“Girl, you need to have mold remediation done asap and have the vendor tape off that area. The spores will enter the air and travel through air vents,” another suggests.

Are new builds more prone to mold?

Many viewers suggest that “new builds,” or homes recently built with no previous owners, are more likely to develop mold due to building practices.

“New builds are some of the worst for mold – they’re built so fast and cheaply now,” one suggests.

“Never buy new, the materials they use nowadays are much cheaper, thinner, and last much less time than that of homes built in even 2016!” another claims.

“I’m renting a new build, I would never ever ever buy one,” a third adds.

“Yep… we bought a new build a few years ago. Mold in the garage due to the roof being shoddy. We sold it and now live in a 70-year-old house,” a fourth says.

According to a blog by Mold Inspection Sciences, new builds and older homes are both susceptible to mold infestation. However, new builds may grow mold if builders “cut corners,” and accidentally trap moisture inside the materials.

However, homeowners who live in older homes say the grass isn’t always greener.

“Everyone here saying to not buy new has clearly never owned an older house,” a viewer writes.

In the comments, Katie Elizabeth clarifies that the new build is rented. “Thank gosh,” she exclaims.

