‘That’s so shady to even rent it out like that’: Renter moves into new apartment, realizes something major is missing

One woman discovered her apartment was missing a crucial element and took to TikTok to vent.

In a viral video that has racked up over 721,600 views, user Key (@keyrachristaaa) showed off what she found on move-in day and explained why she refused to stay at her new place overnight.

“I moved in today just to find out there is no window,” text overlaid on the clip read. “So, I’m leaving for the night. Hopefully my things don’t get stolen.”

In the video, the woman gave more details about the situation and how she planned to deal with it.

“So why I just moved into these apartments, today, and the window is gone,” the woman said while recording a video of a kitchen window that appeared to be covered with cardboard.

She further explained that she didn’t know the window was gone until after she moved in.

“I went and told the leasing agent,” she continued.

The apartment management allegedly told her that they would “put in a request.”

However, that response was insufficient for the woman who still felt uncomfortable about the whole situation.

“Well guess what?” she asked. “I’m not gone be here tomorrow.”

#apartments ♬ original sound – Key 💗

Viewers are on her side

In the comments section, many agreed that the woman should be upset and offered advice.

“I’d consider this emergency maintenance,” user Brianna wrote. “That’s ridiculous.”

“That’s so shady to even rent it out like that,” another said.

“That’s grounds for not paying ya rent,” user @Gemini_status said. “Put it in escrow until it’s fixed go stay in a hotel n take it out their rent when they try to take you to court it’s warranty of habitability.”

Many have taken to TikTok with complaints about their renting experiences. Videos exposing “tenant specials” and “landlord specials” (quick fixes to an apartment to make it appear move-in or move-out ready) have been especially popular on the platform. One tenant went viral after sharing her quick DIY carpet fix. Another recorded herself doing a paint job before moving out.

Recently, another renter went viral after attempting to move into an apartment and discovering there were still other tenants there.

In an update video, @keyrachristaaa said the apartment complex decided they would be willing to break her lease and give her money back.

The Daily Dot reached out to her via email for comment and an update.

