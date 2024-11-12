‘Why is Navy closing everyone’s accounts?’: Man says Navy Federal closed his account. It had $21,579 in it

A man says Navy Federal Credit Union closed down his account without any warning or notice, and that he’s now out $21,000.

Featured Video

In a video that quickly went viral on TikTok, customer Zdot (@urstepdadzdot) claimed that Navy Federal closed down his account. He notes that the account had $21,575 in it.

The user recounts that he tried to log in multiple times using Face ID. When that was unsuccessful, he even attempted to manually enter his information. Ultimately he was locked out and instructed to call customer service.

But once on the phone, the TikToker was shocked to learn that they could not locate his account. According to Zdot, the customer service representative was equally stumped.

Advertisement

The Navy Federal member says, “So I’m asking [customer service] like, ‘So what’s going on? What about the money that’s in my account’ … And she’s like, ‘Sir, at the moment I don’t know what I can do. I can send this to the next level but right now, the credentials and everything you done gave us is not pulling up an account at all. So I really don’t know what to tell you.’”

Community responds with advice and caution

This TikTok post received over 550,000 views. Many users shared similar concerns about account access and security at Navy Federal Credit Union.

“Damn good to know because I was just about to deposit 10k in mine . I won’t be doing that,” one said.

Advertisement

“I don’t even know who to bank with anymore,” another lamented.

Some suggested always keeping a paper trail as proof of account activity, with one user stating, “That’s why I keep paper statements!”

Others advised filing complaints with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a tactic often suggested when banking disputes arise.

“File a complaint with the CFPB,” one commenter urged, adding that such actions can sometimes expedite resolutions.

Advertisement

One person also suggested taking legal action, saying, “I’d gather up ALL paperwork and emails associated with the account [and] get an attorney cause WHO?!!! 21k is diabolical.”

Growing worry over Navy Federal’s practices

Multiple commenters also remarked that they had seen other videos of Navy Federal members experiencing similar issues. This raised concerns about the credit union’s practices.

“This is the second video I’ve seen about Navy Federal taking accounts,” noted one commenter.

Advertisement

“Ya’ll be so calm in these situations. my fyp is full of these situations with navy Federal,” said another.

Just last week, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Navy Federal Credit Union to pay over $9.5 million in restitution and penalties. This was after the credit union was found to be charging illegal overdraft fees. The regulatory action highlights ongoing concerns about Navy Federal accounts, and their management practices. It also supports the broader worry among customers experiencing issues with their accounts as of late.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.