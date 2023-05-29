A Los Angeles area TikToker whose husband has an affinity for extravagant Starbucks iced coffees shared a viral hack for getting them for free by using the coffee chain’s star points system.

In the video, which has been viewed 5,363 times since it was first posted on May 21, user Lala (@lalainboca1) revealed how to get “the most bang for your buck” when redeeming Starbucks points, which are called stars, in the mobile app.

“My husband drinks an iced coffee drink. He likes to add a lot of extras to bring up the drink to $7.20,” Lala explained. “I drink a grande iced caramel macchiato and it’s only $5.50.”

In the video, she showed her and her husband’s mobile order, which included a Trenta iced coffee with light ice, as well as vanilla sweet cream cold foam and a shot of half and half cream, which cost extra.

Starbucks customers expressed their excitement upon learning about the stars hack in the comment section of the video.

“I do this all the time,” said one user to which Lala responded, “Yes…I like to save my stars for the most expensive drinks I order.”

Another user asked, “So they give you both for free?”

“We only redeemed 100 points today so we got the TRENTA iced coffee drink for free.” Lala informed the user before adding that the Starbucks drink would have been $7.29 without the stars.

“Redeem your points for the iced coffee. It’s only 100 points as opposed to 200,” Lala instructed before ending her video.

In another viral video posted May 27, TikToker Anna (@annalovescoffee) confirmed in a Starbucks drive-thru that iced coffees can be redeemed with only 100 stars, with the exception of lattes or other espresso-based drinks.

“You can get any size. You can get cold foam, whatever syrups you want, and it’s literally only 100 stars,” the Starbucks customer celebrated from her car in the video, which has been viewed 160,100 times since it was first posted.

