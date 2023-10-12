‘Why pretend you don’t live somewhere?’: Mom nails decorative towel into wall after people keep using it

We all in our own way like to take pride in our homes, whether that be through designer rugs, a potted plant, wall paintings, or even your grandma’s decorative china. But one type of home decor that’s leaving viewers puzzled is decorative towels, which appear to be the latest way people are sprucing up their bathrooms.

When it comes to decorative towels, it seems like there are two camps: those who are adamant the towels be there for aesthetic purposes only, and those who believe all towels should be used as… towels.

This debate is arguably as old as time itself (or at least as old as towels have been a thing), and it once again reared its head thanks to a TikTok by Jessica (@m.maq), who sparked debate in her latest video, which was viewed by 3.6 million people.

The mother and content creator has built a following across TikTok and Instagram by sharing her experiences in raising her kids and showcasing quick, healthy, family recipes. At the time of writing, in fact, she has 14,500 TikTok followers—but many of them were left confused by Jessica’s latest TikTok, in which she nailed her “decorative” bathroom towel to the wall in order to discourage her children from using it.

“Things that have functions but are used only as decor never made sense to me,” one commenter wrote. “Why pretend you don’t live somewhere?”

Several others admitted that they’d still use a “decorative towel” regardless, with multiple commenters arguing that any towel is “fair game” if someone displays them in the bathroom.

“All towels should be used for drying hands and bodies,” another commenter added. “The only thing decorative towels are a no for is things involving oil/mess.”

The concept of “decorative towels”‘” also sent several users down memory lane, as commenters shared their own parents’ attachments to certain “decorative” objects in the home. “Oh God, my mom uses decorative pots,” one recalled. “Like, what the hell?” Another said that their mom had countless “decorative” objects in the house that made them feel like they were “living in a museum,” while a third commenter sheepishly admitted, “My mom gave up trying, so we just use the decorative towels as ACTUAL TOWELS now.”

So clearly, decorative towels aren’t all that uncommon. Nailing them to the bathroom wall, on the other hand, might be a little more niche.

Jessica didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.