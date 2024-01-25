‘She’s literally a UNICEF ambassador’: Fans call out Millie Bobby Brown’s alleged response to fan asking her to show support for Palestine

Fans called out Millie Bobby Brown after her alleged response to a fan asking her to show support for Palestine went viral on X.

The user @newtmasbrainrot posted a screenshot of Brown’s alleged comment to X and has reached over 8.1 million views and 14,000 likes on their post by Wednesday. Their post was captioned, “What the hell is their problem.”

Brown’s alleged original comment was left under an Instagram comment from the user @heyandjela. The comment said, “Bisan literally follows you and you have said nothing except follow zionists. Give your head a shake.”

This comment refers to the Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda, who has gained a big following on social media. Owda told UN Women, “Through influencing public opinion, social media is also one of the most effective tools to mobilize and advocate for change.”

To this, the verified account of Brown’s beauty brand, Florence by Mills (@florencebymills), responded with three whale emojis.

@heyandjela responded, “This is not a normal response. Seek therapy.”

The company account responded to this comment with three purple heart emojis.

What the hell is their problem pic.twitter.com/bWSJoHaB3t — Rose (@newtmasbrainrot) January 23, 2024

The X user @pynchyaoi quoted @newtmasbrainrot’s original post of the screenshotted Instagram comments.

@pynchyaoi said, “I hope millie bobby brown never gets casted in anything again.”

i hope millie bobby brown never gets casted in anything again. Not like she is right now cause every movie has to be produced by her https://t.co/NOHKgoqXVn — kal ౨ৎ (@pynchyaoi) January 23, 2024

Some viewers replied to @pynchyaoi’s X post to defend Brown, saying she doesn’t run the Florence by Mills Instagram account.

“She probably has a social media manager,” one said. “Not that this is ok in the slightest.”

Another said, “She doesn’t run her own accounts tho???”

“It’s a bot guys,” a third said. “The whale happens to appear more than there.”

However, another user responded, “Even if it’s not her account she’s stayed silent this entire time while her bf and best friend yell about their love for Israel.”

Brown is currently engaged to Jake Bongiovi and has publicly stated she is best friends with Stranger Things cast member Noah Schnapp. The Daily Dot was unable to confirm that Bongiovi has made any statements in support of Israel. However, Schnapp has received internet backlash in recent months for his support of Israel in the Israel-Hamas war. NBC News covered Schnapp’s criticism in November after a video surfaced of him holding stickers that read, “Zionism is sexy” and “Hamas is ISIS.”

Schnapp recently uploaded a video to TikTok addressing the backlash:

@pynchyaoi responded to the comment, “right and she’s still affiliated with that account, it’s her literal brand her name is in the username.”

The user also pointed out, “I feel like it’s important to add she’s literally a UNICEF ambassador and hasn’t said a word about Palestine.”

Brown was announced as the youngest-ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2018.

According to Brown’s information page on the UNICEF website, she had the following to say about the announcement:

“It’s a dream come true to become a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. I am looking forward to meeting as many children and young people as I can, hearing their stories, and speaking out on their behalf.”

The site also states that Brown has not had any activity with UNICEF since 2020.

Another Brown defender commented, “Be mad at her for staying silent but stop using things like this as a reason.”

Brown’s representatives confirmed to the Daily Dot via email that “The commentary is from her beauty brand’s Instagram account. Not her personal Instagram account.”