‘Daddy needs to go to an aa meeting’: Walmart baby asks Mom about cases of Michelob Ultra. Viewers can relate

Children can do the darndest things, from saying what they’re seeing to blurting out random pieces of information. One woman shared a video of her daughter doing this after she asked if the cases of Michelob Ultra at Walmart were “daddy.”

The five-second clip was uploaded by TikTok user Marcie Henderson (@marciehenderson104). While her baby sat in the child’s seat of a Walmart shopping cart, she asked Henderson, “My daddy? Is that daddy?” Then, she pointed to cases of Michelob Ultra for $31.98. “Is that daddy?” the content creator responded. Afterward, she zoomed in on the cases of beer. “That’s embarrassing,” she concluded.

In the caption, she wrote that the exchange was the “most embarrassing part of [her] day so far.”

Why do kids do this? According to Lovevery, “Your toddler points to direct your attention to something they want or are curious about. This indicates that they’re developing ‘theory of mind’—the understanding that other people have internal thoughts, feelings, and knowledge that differ from their own. Once a toddler starts pointing, they usually do it a lot.”

The video garnered over 20,000 views, and viewers cracked jokes about the situation in the comments section.

“Daddy needs to go to an aa meeting,” one viewer quipped.

“At least he is consistent and clearly at home..lol,” a second joked.

In addition, others shared the most embarrassing things their children have done.

“When my daughter was 8 she passed someone who was smoking pot and said ‘smells like daddy,” one viewer commented.

“When my son was 3, my husband switched beers and my son had an absolute meltdown in Walmart because ‘no that’s wrong one,'” a second recalled.

“My kid points to anything fireball and says ‘mommy do you need more?’ ALL THE TIME,” a third wrote.

“When my son smells cigarettes, he loudly announces he smells papaw,” a fourth shared.

However, due to jokes about her husband being an alcoholic, Henderson posted a follow-up video “trying to find all the beer daddy must hide.” She stood in front of the fridge and opened it. Inside, there wasn’t a beer in sight. Their fridge was full of food, non-alcoholic beverages, and condiments.