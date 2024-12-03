‘You thought you ate’: Michaels shopper buys $5 mystery grab bag. Then she opens the box

Michaels stores sold a customer $5 mystery grab bags. After discovering what was in them, she simply could not stop laughing.

TikTok user Chelseylane (@chelseylayne123) shared her surprise in a viral video that racked up over 1.8 million views as of Monday.

Her friend recorded while she spoke and shared in the joke. The grab bag may not have contained exciting goodies, but it certainly brought joy and laughter to the friends.

What was in Michaels grab bags?

The woman revealed what was in the grab bags while recording.

“Guys, we went to Michaels today and got the $5 grab bags,” the woman explained in the clip. “And we got the $5 grab bags.”

Then she opened the box of goodies on her lap. After seeing its contents, she began to laugh hysterically and shut it back closed.

“Is it just [expletive] pine cones?” a woman’s voice off-camera asked.

The TikToker confirmed her friend saw it correctly.

“It’s a box of pine cones!” she said.

Her friend wondered if the pine cones at least smelled nice and continued to poke fun at the woman.

“You thought you ate,” she said.

TikTokers reveal Michaels grab bag

Many have used the platform to share the goodies they received after purchasing a Michaels mystery grab bag or box.

Some have had better experiences.

TikTok user Mumumamas (@mumumamas) opened two different Michaels grab boxes for her viewers and was pleased with their contents both times. Each box contained an assortment of Halloween decorations, which she thought would come in handy next year.

The boxes appeared to be stuffed with goods that certainly would cost more than $10.

Another user also received a box full of Halloween goods that she was pleased with.

One shopper even got a buy-one-get-two-free deal on the boxes.

Michaels offers customers $5 grab bags and $10 grab boxes throughout the year. Each store has its own calendar for when the items will be available.

Viewers respond

In the video’s comments section, many shared in the playful laughter over the box’s contents.

“Michaels said ‘They’re your problem now,’” user Amanda wrote.

“The way Michael’s charged you to take their trash is incredible,” user Jess joked.

“I’d put them all over my yard to confuse my neighbors(there are no pine trees),” user Drew Batchelor commented.

However, some believed the pine cones could actually be a useful gift.

“Hear me out…every gift you give this year, add a bundle of three pine cones clustered with a bit of ribbon so all your presents have a little cluster of cones and bow!” user Ariel commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Michaels Stores via email and Chelseylane by TikTok comment and direct message.



