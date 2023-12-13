Inside McDonald's(l), McDonald's(c), Nice car(r)

‘I know every paycheck going to that car’: McDonald’s worker brags about driving a nicer car than their managers. It backfires

Dec 13, 2023

A McDonald’s worker is flexing their luxury car, setting off debate over how they’re able to own such a pricey car while working for the fast-food chain.

In a recent TikTok video from creator Artin Markarian (@artin.markarian), the TikToker shows his workplace—a McDonald’s kitchen—then him walking to his car, a dark grey BMW M4 with bright orange interior.

“POV: You work at McDonald’s but you drive a better car than the managers,” Markarian wrote to accompany his video.

“[I’m] very McGrateful,” he captioned the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Markarian via TikTok comment for more information about the video.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the listing price for a base M4 is around $74,700. CNBC reported in 2021 that the average wage for employees at McDonald’s restaurants will be $15 per hour by 2024. The insurance comparison site the Zebra suggests that a person making around $50,000 a year should focus on vehicles around $20,00 to $35,000.

Although commenters on Markarian’s video complimented the car’s appearance, many called him out on having an overpriced car.

“That was me before now I humbled myself doesn’t matter what [you] drive but [your] mindset,” user Diane N. (@coddess209) said.

“This is his canon event. He will learn when he gets older,” user @endlessescapes said.

In the comment section of his video, Markarian shared that his parents helped him get the car but he pays a cut of the insurance and monthly payments.

“I’m only 18 but extremely grateful and I started hustling late freshman year of high school,” he said.

Markarian also shared that payments are $1,000 “bi-weekly.”

For many Americans simply owning a car is no easy feat. Credit Karma reported that nearly one-third of more than 1,000 survey respondents who don’t have a car say they need one but can’t afford it right now. Almost half, 45%, said they don’t have a car right now, and not having a car is holding them back financially.

USA Today reported that it now costs more for a teen to own and drive a new car than the average in-state tuition at a four-public university. Plus, even getting a used car can add up over time. If a teen makes around $15 an hour, they would have to work 49 hours a week over a 15-week summer, or 14 hours every week for a year, just to cover the cost of owning and driving a 2018 Toyota, showcasing just how complex the car-owning process can be.

Dec 13, 2023

Allyson Waller is freelance writer for the Daily Dot. She’s a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and has written for other publications such as the New York Times and the Miami Herald. Outside of the journalism world, some of her joys include delving into book recommendations from TikTok, listening to pop culture podcasts, and playing with her dog, Theo.

