‘I know every paycheck going to that car’: McDonald’s worker brags about driving a nicer car than their managers. It backfires

A McDonald’s worker is flexing their luxury car, setting off debate over how they’re able to own such a pricey car while working for the fast-food chain.

In a recent TikTok video from creator Artin Markarian (@artin.markarian), the TikToker shows his workplace—a McDonald’s kitchen—then him walking to his car, a dark grey BMW M4 with bright orange interior.

“POV: You work at McDonald’s but you drive a better car than the managers,” Markarian wrote to accompany his video.

“[I’m] very McGrateful,” he captioned the video.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the listing price for a base M4 is around $74,700. CNBC reported in 2021 that the average wage for employees at McDonald’s restaurants will be $15 per hour by 2024. The insurance comparison site the Zebra suggests that a person making around $50,000 a year should focus on vehicles around $20,00 to $35,000.

Although commenters on Markarian’s video complimented the car’s appearance, many called him out on having an overpriced car.

“That was me before now I humbled myself doesn’t matter what [you] drive but [your] mindset,” user Diane N. (@coddess209) said.

“This is his canon event. He will learn when he gets older,” user @endlessescapes said.

In the comment section of his video, Markarian shared that his parents helped him get the car but he pays a cut of the insurance and monthly payments.

“I’m only 18 but extremely grateful and I started hustling late freshman year of high school,” he said.

Markarian also shared that payments are $1,000 “bi-weekly.”

For many Americans simply owning a car is no easy feat. Credit Karma reported that nearly one-third of more than 1,000 survey respondents who don’t have a car say they need one but can’t afford it right now. Almost half, 45%, said they don’t have a car right now, and not having a car is holding them back financially.

USA Today reported that it now costs more for a teen to own and drive a new car than the average in-state tuition at a four-public university. Plus, even getting a used car can add up over time. If a teen makes around $15 an hour, they would have to work 49 hours a week over a 15-week summer, or 14 hours every week for a year, just to cover the cost of owning and driving a 2018 Toyota, showcasing just how complex the car-owning process can be.