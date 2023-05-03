‘I went to try the new strawberry shortcake ice cream from McDonald’s’: McDonald’s customer says workers sent her to Wendy’s for ice cream

A food blogger claimed that a McDonald’s employee sent her to a competing fast food chain—Wendy’s—after their ice cream machine supposedly broke down.

In her video, @kayyeatss held a cup full of shortbread cookies—sans ice cream—which she received after apparently trying to order McDonald’s new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry. As of Wednesday afternoon, her video had over 58,000 views.

“I went to try the new strawberry shortcake sundae from McDonald’s,” she said. “Guess what? The ice cream machine was down. So, they told me to go to Wendy’s and get some ice cream.”

“Strawberry Shortcake Sundae Fail,” she wrote via text overlay.

McDonald’s busted ice cream machines have been a running joke on social media. But many viewers expressed shock that a worker there supposedly suggested that @kayyeatss visit a rival restaurant instead.

“NO THEY DID NOT,” one viewer commented.

“OH MY GODDDD I’d be SO mad,” another wrote.

“Ain’t no way,” said a third.

Some viewers tried to find a silver lining to the situation, however. Many said that they’d still enjoy eating the cookies on their own.

“I feel like they hooked u up, ur getting way more topping,” one viewer noted.

“They gave u more sprinkles [than] me,” a second agreed.

“Hey, I’d gladly get a cup with the mix-ins that looks yummy,” wrote another TikToker.

