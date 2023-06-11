‘Me everytime I catch myself working a lil’ too hard’: Viewers defend McDonald’s worker who acts her wage

Viewers are finding a McDonald’s employee’s attitude about putting in less effort at work to be very relatable.

In a now-viral video, TikToker Michelle (@miichelle03_) shows herself doing various tasks during her work shift at McDonald’s.

She refills the ice cream cones and Oreo crumbles, stocks the to-go bags, assembles orders, and even power washes what appear to be baking trays.

While at the sink, Michelle appears to have a realization and looks around.

“Wait a damn minute,” she says, lip-syncing to the popular TikTok audio she chose to soundtrack the video.

In the next shot, Michelle enters the frame with her phone in her hand and sits on the counter, still looking down at her phone.

“Me everytime I catch myself working a lil to hard then remember my wage,” she wrote in a text overlay.

Michelle has posted work-related TikToks before, but none have gotten as much attention as this recent one, which has more than 5.4 million views and about 5,700 comments.

“Act your wage,” she captioned the video.

The federal minimum wage has remained stagnant at $7.25 since 2009, the last time Congress increased it. This approximately 14-year period is the longest the United States has gone without increasing the minimum wage since the concept was first introduced in 1938, CNBC reported.

The outlet also reports that, with inflation, the federal minimum wage is worth less now than it was 60 years ago.

On TikTok, many commenters agreed with the sentiment of Michelle’s video.

“Minimum wage means minimum effort always,” one person said.

“I did this today at work I was like wait they are being paid the same as me but im over here doing 5 times as much,” another wrote.

Other viewers gave their reason for acting above their wage.

‘I work more then my wage cause I’m a closer and want to leave fast,’ one commenter reasoned.

‘Bro i grinded work and it was totally worth it,’ a second shared. ‘Went from a busser to a general manager in 2 years.’

Another simply said, ‘but i love my job.’

The Daily Dot contacted Michelle via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email for further information.