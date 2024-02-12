Here’s what it’s really like to be a manager at McDonald’s. Spoiler alert: It includes a really early bedtime.

An Australia-based McDonald’s manager is going viral for sharing a day in her life working her location’s opening shift.

In the TikTok, Jackie Calzado (@jackiecalzado) shares that her shift starts at 3 a.m. So to get there on time, she wakes up at 1:50 a.m., does a quick 10-minute makeup routine at 2 a.m., and by 2:30 she’s out of the house waiting for the staff bus to pick her up.

Once she’s at her location at 3 a.m., she has to close out the system from the previous day and reopen it. What she means by “the system” we don’t really know, but based on the fact that she’s sitting at a computer chair, we think it has to do with something tech or money, like rebooting their register system or doing online paperwork for the previous day’s earnings. Whatever it is, Calzado looks a bit stressed doing it.

At 6 a.m., Calzado helps out with the breakfast rush (or grabs her own breakfast, it’s unclear) and takes a five-minute rest period. By 11 a.m., she clocks out and heads home for a noon nap. It was only supposed to be an hour long, but she ended up oversleeping and didn’t wake up til 4 p.m. Oops!

She takes a hot girl walk at 5 p.m. to get her steps for the day in, showers, has dinner at 6 p.m., and reads at least 50 pages of a book at 7 p.m. By 8 p.m., she’s in bed for the night, ready to repeat it all again the next day.

You may be wondering why Calzado gets off to such an early start when most McDonald’s that aren’t 24/7 don’t open til 6 a.m. In the comment section, Calzado clarified that she works for the McDonald’s at the airport, “so our opening times are based on the daily flight schedules.”

The TikTok has more than 1.3 million views and hundreds of comments as of Sunday evening.

“If that was me I wouldn’t even sleep the night before— I can’t sleep earlier than 10pm Idk how you do it,” a popular comment read.

“8 pm bed time is wild,” a commenter wrote.

“y’all I used to wake up at 3 for my 330 start,” a person shared.

“You’re better than me girl! I give myself 15 mins to get ready and go in looking like a trash bag lmao,” another said.

