‘I was wondering how they stir the McFlurry with the new wooden spoon’: Customer blasts McDonald’s after McFlurry wasn’t properly mixed

In a viral video, a McDonald’s customer calls out the burger chain for changing out its McFlurry spoon and not properly mixing the treat.

In the video, Sierra (@martini_no_t) holds a wooden spoon and a half-eaten McFlurry. The TikToker wonders aloud how workers at the fast-food chain mix the McFlurry with the new wooden spoon.

“They don’t is the answer,” Sierra says, pointing the camera down at what looks to be a McFlurry that is halfway gone. Only vanilla ice cream appears to remain without the chocolatey mix-in Sierra seems to have ordered—signaling that all the toppings remained at the top of the treat instead of being properly mixed throughout.

The video is nearing 100,000 views and has dozens of comments.

McDonald’s in some countries has changed the way of the popular McFlurry ice cream, eliminating the iconic hollowed-out plastic spoon that was used to mix the treat so mix-ins, like Oreo crumbles, would be thoroughly distributed in each bite, the Banbury Guardian reported.

However, in some places, the chain has moved away from this single-use, non-environmentally friendly method in favor of compostable wooden spoons.

“As a business, we’re committed to taking action on packaging and waste and increasing our use of sustainable materials. We’re pleased to announce another step forward in eliminating single-use plastics and it’s great to be switching our famous McFlurry spoons to this new paper-based material,” said Nina Prichard, head of sustainable and ethical sourcing for McDonald’s United Kingdom and Ireland.

Some locations have also eliminated the McFlurry machine due to space constraints, instead opting to mix the McFlurry by hand, BuzzFeed reported.

“We try our best, but when its busy good luck getting more than 5 stirs,” a worker said.

“Just imagined using a wooden spoon and immediately got goosebumps,” a person wrote.

Sierra replied, stating that “it did in fact mildly impact the vibe. But someone else pointed out there is a climate crisis so we aren’t allowed to joke about the wooden spoons.”

One commenter added helpful context.

“I work at mcronalds, we have washable soft plastic reusable spindles that do the same thing as the old plastic ones,” a commenter explained.

The Daily Dot previously covered a video in which a worker showed these new reusable spoons. However, the way the location in the video had the spoons stored, seemingly in a cup of water, grossed many viewers out and had them worried about cross-contamination and allergies.

“The way they mix them now frustrates me bc i can’t order mcflurrys anymore cuz of cross contamination,” a commenter wrote.

