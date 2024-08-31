‘I don’t know what the sauce is’: McDonald’s debuts new Big Arch burger for $10. Is it worth it?

Foodies are pumped about McDonald’s newest menu item, the Big Arch, which some say is the fast-food chain’s best burger yet.

A Canadian food vlogger, Mystic Foodies (@mysticfoodies), posts a TikTok with over 122,000 views, showing off the new burger.

“I don’t know what the sauce is, but it’s two patties,” she says, showing off the burger. “Crispy onions and an amazing sauce.”

The TikToker takes a large bite, showing off the burger’s contents.

“I’m not exaggerating; this is the best burger McDonald’s has ever made,” she says. “Ten out of 10 would recommend.”

What’s in a Big Arch burger?

According to McDonald’s, the Big Arch contains two quarter-pound patties, three slices of white processed cheese, crispy onions, slivered onions, pickles, lettuce, and a tangy Big Arch sauce on a sesame and poppyseed bun.

So, what’s in the Big Arch sauce that Mystic Foodies raves about?

The Big Arch sauce is made from tomato, vinegar, mustard seed, and turmeric, among other ingredients.

Where can I get a Big Arch burger?

While the Big Arch is currently only available in Canada and Portugal, McDonald’s has teased that it may soon test the new menu item in other markets if Canadian and Portuguese customers make it a hit.

However, there is no release date for the Big Arch in the United States yet.

What do customers think so far?

Like Mystic Foodies, viewers share that the new release did not disappoint, many calling it the best burger on McDonald’s menu.

“I think it tastes like a tastier Big Mac, the same but better if that makes sense. Cheesier, maybe?” one notes.

“Had one last night could only eat 1/2 had other 1/2 this morning lmao!! was very good!!” another says.

“I really was amazed – I actually said it was the best burger they ever made too. All are saying the same,” a third adds.

However, others aren’t sure the burger is worth the $10+ CAD price tag.

“Ok but $15.49+ tax for a combo is crazy,” one writes.

“$10 in Canada,” another adds.

“It cost me almost 20 dollars for the meal. If I took my two kids and wife, it’s 70 bucks to go to McDonald’s,” a third exclaims.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mystic Foodies via TikTok direct message and comment and to McDonald’s via email.

