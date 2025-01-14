Woman calls out Mazda for this common reason. When they’re ‘genuinely sorry,’ it’s too late—she’s on to Subaru

Hell hath no fury like a frozen-out car owner having car problems and trying to close their doors during a frigid, freezing Midwestern winter.

Featured Video

The folks at Mazda learned for certain they’ve lost a customer, who recently shared her frustrations with the Mazda 5 minivan she’d recently purchased. In a TikTok clip that boasts 30,000 views, creator Lizzie (@some.call.me.lizzie) says so long to her temperamental minivan.

Kicking Mazda to the curb

Lizzie’s tale actually begins in an earlier video where the Minnesota resident pretends that having to karate-kick her minivan’s door closed in cold weather is a good form of exercise and stress relief. The follow-up video shows her responding to Mazda’s customer service outreach, with her delivering the news that they were an hour too late. She’d just purchased what appears to be a Subaru Outback.

Advertisement

It wasn’t just the doors that were a problem.

In the comments of the video Lizzie sharedthat she’d also had to put two transmissions into the Mazda. It’s worth noting that the Mazda 5 (also known as the Premacy) had ceased production in 2018. It’s likely Lizzie’s minivan had a lot of years and miles on it and it was likely time for an upgrade of some kind.

Are Mazda transmissions reliable?

According to Finn.com, older models do have issues with the transmission. It writes that “several Mazda owners have reported problems with their transmissions, from hard shifts to slips. Hard driving habits can prematurely wear out transmissions. While replacing the transmission isn’t typically as costly as purchasing a new engine, it can be an expensive repair to budget for.”

Advertisement

Google’s AI overview echoed this concern when asked if Mazdas are reliable via Search query; pulling from Mazdaproblems.com: “older Mazda models, particularly those with the L-series engine, have a reputation for potential engine problems including oil leaks, loose timing chains, excessive exhaust smoke, and even catastrophic engine failure due to issues with variable valve timing (VVT) defects.”

Do Mazdas struggle in the cold?

Not any more than other carmakers. That is, Mazdas do not have a reputation for struggling in the cold weather. It’s a frequent topic of discussion on Reddit, however.

But why Subaru after Mazda?

Advertisement

She didn’t go into why she made the switch to this brand in particular. But she did say that she has a personal connection to the brand, writing in the caption: “I consider it destiny because my 13-year-old daughter was born in the front seat of a Subaru.”

Engine woes lose buyers

It’s typically more problematic mechanical issues that are the cause for car owners raising red flags for car problems against their current brands.

We recently shared what happened to a Dodge Ram owner who was charged more than $300 for a routine recall procedure.

Advertisement

Or, there’s the Canadian Nissan owner who’s been paying on his 2024 car for months despite it being in repair purgatory because of the unavailability of the parts needed to fix its navigation system.

Mazda probably deserves some credit for reaching out to Lizzie and wanting to address her problems, and in a comment on her “so long” video they wish her well with the hopes they can win her back as a customer down the road.

How to win customers back

That kind of attention and self-awareness is a good tactic for companies of all sizes to use in the age of social media when one person’s problem can catc major attention.

Advertisement

Of course, you could also use humor and in jokes to try to win over potential buyers. That’s the gameplan a pair of auto dealers in Vermont have used, with a war of words in their signage and other advertising catching the attention of the public and earning lots of attention.

Commenters on the clip were mostly congratulatory, with plemty welcoming Lizzie to the “Subie gang.”

“My first Outback saved my life in a bad accident. My second (current) Outback is the single best purchase I ever made. I’ll never stray from Subaru,” one happy owner wrote.

Some cautioned against getting to excited since Subarus can have their own ongong issues.

Advertisement

@some.call.me.lizzie Replying to @Mazda USA sometimes you just need to make the break. I consider it destiny because my 13-year-old daughter was born in the front seat of a @Subaru of America, Inc. ♬ original sound – some.call.me.lizzie

“Traded up to head gaskets and timing issues!” one of them wrote.

Others lauded Mazda for taking the time to try to make Lizzie happy.

“the fact Mazda even reached out to help fix an issue on a van that has been discontinued since like 2014 or so Speaks Volumes…But welcome to the Subaru life. Maintain it and it’ll take care of you.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Lizzie via direct message and Mazda Motor Corporation via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.