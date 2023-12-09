‘That would freak me out’: Apartment tenant says man folded her clothes so he could use the dryer

Typically, kindness brightens someone’s day. However, what crosses the line between thoughtfulness and creepiness? A woman revealed her “weird experience” at her apartment complex laundry room—a random man folded her clothes.

The story came from TikToker Sophie Schneider (@sophieeschneider). “I need to know if I’m freaking out the appropriate amount because I am so uncomfortable and so upset about what just happened,” she says in the video. Then, the content creator gave some context about her apartment complex. The apartment complex didn’t provide any washers or dryers for individual rooms. Instead, it had laundry rooms for each section. Schneider’s building has around seven or eight washers and about nine to 10 dryers. Next, she jumped into her story.

“I put my clothes to dry about an hour ago, just washing clothes that I needed for tomorrow,” she explained. “And I was the only person in the laundry room when I put it in the washer.” When she transferred her clothes from the washer to the dryer, an older man walked in with his laundry. She greeted him and left. After an hour, she returned to the laundry room, where she stumbled across something shocking. “My clothes are folded on top of the dryer that I used,” she stated. “And his clothes are in the dryer that I was using.” To add another layer of bizarreness, all of the other dryers were available.

Overall, this made Schneider’s skin crawl. Furthermore, she couldn’t comprehend why the man was touching her clothes. Essentially, the content creator felt “violated,” having the urge to re-wash her clothes. “I don’t know this person. I don’t know what he touched before he touched my clothes. That’s not normal behavior when there’s nine other dryers that you can be using,” she concluded.

Schneider reiterated her shock in the caption, writing, “Seriously, who does that ?!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Schneider via TikTok comment. The video accumulated over 7,000 views, and several viewers agreed that the behavior was strange.

“Creep out factor at maximum. Did you check to be sure something wasn’t missing?” one viewer stated.

“Hell no. nope. absolutely not. i would be so weirded out by that id never go back alone,” a second wrote.

“That would freak me out,” a third agreed.

However, others proposed reasons why the man did that.

“Agree with you – it’s a weird thing to do! Probably thought he was being helpful in some way,” one viewer commented.

“If it’s coin op, maybe he was trying to save money and took out ur dry stuff and put his in on the rest of ur dime – or quarters!” a second suggested.