‘As a WFH employee, I’d go insane’: Apartment tenant is fed up with her neighbors’ kids. Should she report this family to the building?

One woman has had absolutely enough of the children who live next door in her apartment building.

In a viral TikTok video that has racked up over 290,000 views and 12,900 likes, user Emily (@emmmck) solicited advice from her viewers on how she should handle the uncomfortable situation.

“I can’t tell if I’m being a Karen or if this situation is actually annoying,” the woman began her story.

The situation is especially annoying given the fact that her building often writes up tenants for the smallest infractions.

“For example, my boyfriend and I got a write up for having a stationary exercise bike on our balcony,” she explained. “We got in trouble and they said ‘you cannot have that out there.'”

As a result, Emily said that they were forced to get rid of the expensive exercise bike that they had only just purchased. She also said that she received another reprimand after someone left behind food when they had a barbecue in the common areas at the building.

“Just to preface, it’s that kind type of building where if you do anything you have to pay,” she said before finally getting into the details about the issue she had with her neighbor.

Apparently, new neighbors moved into a unit next door and the couple had a toddler.

“They constantly, like everyday, will leave something in the hall,” she said. “Whether it’s the stroller, they’ll leave like baby socks in the hall, toys all over the hallway, and this is everyday.”

Several people in the building decided to complain about the problem, but it persisted. And the issues didn’t end there.

“I think because their space is too small for them, they bring their kid in the hallway, morning and night, for like an hour everyday,” she said. “The kid just screams, like it’s just shrieking and it sounds like it’s in the unit.”

The woman said she told the couple they should probably take the child to the designated play area for children downstairs, but apparently they refused.

What made Emily especially angry about the whole situation is the apparent double standards. She felt like her building has done nothing to address the couple’s bad behavior, but reprimanded her and her boyfriend for far less.

Many were torn in the comments section.

Some offered up tips for how to get management to finally take the couple’s behavior more seriously.

“Lmao no send recordings of the screams every single time they happen,” user Lilly said.

“Tell management you fell over the stuff left in the hallway and you need to know who to send your medical bills to,” themurphymayhem commented.

Others felt badly for the family who had to live in such a small building.

“Okay, I understand the annoyance, but zoom out and think of it like why that family is in the smallest unit and what they may be going through,” user Corby Gee wrote.

“They chose to live in a luxury building,” Emily responded. “There are so many options that would be double the space for the same price so I don’t feel bad for them.”

