‘I had no idea’: Woman discovers $2,100 refrigerator at a fraction of the price at Lowe’s. Then she discovers why it’s so cheap

A Lowe’s customer said they were able to secure a massive discount on a new refrigerator due to a single dent. TikToker Kitty Kimberly (@kittikimberly) posted about the purchasing decision in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 4.9 million views.

Several other users on the application commented that they had similar experiences shopping at Lowe’s as well.

What’s the reason for Lowe’s large discounts?

“Showing off my brand new $2,100 fridge I got for $560,” Kimberly writes in a text overlay of her video.

The clip begins with her holding a thumbs-up to the camera. In the background of her video is the steeply discounted refrigerator in question.

Kimberley has already made the fridge a permanent fixture in her home, as there are numerous personal effects stuck to its two large front doors. Magnet portraits, joined by what appears to be two magnetic-backed dry-erase note boards decorate its exterior. On the other door, several spice racks filled with containers of different seasonings are readily visible.

In the next part of her overlay, Kimberly explains how she was able to get the fridge for around 1/4th of its original price.

“Bc it’s dented,” she explains. At the onset of the clip, it’s difficult to discern exactly where the appliance has any physical defects.

However, Kimberly then goes on to reveal precisely where the dent is. Her video cuts to her closing one of the fridge’s doors. Afterward, she removes the blue and white dry-erase pad to reveal a small, quail egg-sized indentation on the fridge. It’s difficult to imagine how this imperfection would affect the refrigerator’s functionality.

In the caption, she urges her viewers to “Run to Lowe’s,” because “they be having good deals.”

Lowe’s Scratch and Dent appliances

Additionally, other folks have discussed the price-saving benefits of purchasing cosmetically damaged Lowe’s appliances. Frugal-living blog The Krazy Koupon Lady weighed the pros and cons of these “scratch and dent” deals in an February post.

The outlet states that Lowe’s outlets regularly sell items with “minor cosmetic damage.” And while the blemishes on these products may be minor, the savings on them are not. Consumers can expect to buy high ticket items for 50%-75% off their original pricing.

But what can you expect if you decide to check out some of these marked-down appliances?

For instance, The Krazy Koupon Lady says some accessories that originally came with the product may be missing. These shortcomings are varied, as well. “Appliances [may] have obvious flaws, while others have barely noticeable markings. Some of Lowe’s scratch and dent appliances were simply damaged during the shipping process,” the site reported.

But although customers are purchasing items with minor blights, doesn’t mean that these products aren’t covered. The website goes on to state that “most scratch and dent appliances at Lowe’s are brand new.” Consequently, this means that they usually “still come with their original warranty.”

Where do these damaged items come from?

In addition, the website writes that Scratch and Dent offerings are often the result of “rejected customer deliveries.”

So a particularly punctilious customer who is unhappy with a minor scuff that occurred in transit could’ve sent it back. Lowe’s then marks the item down to sell in-store at the heavily discounted sale price.

According to the blog, these dented or scratched-up items usually go for 50% off. However, the author claims store managers will often be more than “happy” to apply additional discounts. All shoppers need to do is ask. Worst case scenario, you still get an appliance that costs half of what it initially retailed for.

So what are the drawbacks, other than these seemingly innocuous imperfections?

These deals can only be found in physical Lowe’s locations, the blog reports. Which means that you can’t make these purchases online. This also means that you won’t be able to get Scratch and Dent products delivered. So if you want to buy one, be prepared to bring it home yourself.

And while your new refrigerator, washer, dryer, etc. may come with a warranty, returns are prohibited. That’s because Scratch and Dent items are final sale only.

Others have praised Lowe’s Scratch and Dent products

Kimberly isn’t the only TikToker who has extolled the money-saving benefits of buying imperfect appliances.

Additionally, other users on the platform have shared this shopping hack, like Addison Jarman. She published a video skit where she acts out a shopper asking an employee for a 30% discount off “pricey” appliances. In the clip, she mentions that these scratch and dent models are located at “the back of the store.”

So if you’re in the market for new home goods, maybe ask a Lowe’s worker what they’ve got in marked-down inventory. The Daily Dot has also previously reported on another TikTok user who presented this “hack” for Lowe’s patrons to consider.

Scratch and dent discounts may be applied to new purchases, as well. One Redditor published an anecdote to the site’s r/Lowes forum about their “special ordered refrigerator.” They said after receiving the item, they spotted a dent “in a weird place.” Lowe’s knew about the dent and even marked it in the delivery paperwork.

Subsequently, the Reddit user said, they were offered a replacement or a discount on their purchase.

In the post, they asked other users on the application what an appropriate discount amount would be.

One person said that the standard was “10%” but conceded there was “always room to negotiate.” They did caution OP, however, to not “go in yelling” in the store—manners go a long way.

Someone else said that because the fridge was specially ordered, management would be more “inclined” to render a higher discount. Their advice? “Be as polite as possible and aim for 20% off.”

Folks who responded to Kimberly’s video also seemed privy to the discount magic of Scratch and Dent.

“We bought something similar because it was a perfect floor model that had a tiny dent. $500 for a $3k fridge,” one person wrote.

Another remarked, “Everyone is sleeping on scratch and dent APPLIANCESSSSSS.”

“We have saved so much getting dented things. they work just fine,” one TikToker echoed.

“I got a 1200 stove for $300 cuz scratches. I show them off with pride,” another user on the app said.

According to another viewer, Lowe’s isn’t the only retailer where deals can be had. “Go to a Best Buy outlet store, it’s a giant room filled with these,” they claimed.

One shopper said they were able to successfully utilize their scratch and dent item’s warranty. “Did this too. Fridge had a dent when I brought home freezer wasn’t working. Called the manufacturer and they sent a repair man. Repair man couldn’t fix it so they replaced with new fridge for free,” they shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lowe’s via email and Kimberly via TikTok comment for further information.



