‘Check out their damaged section of appliances’: Lowe’s customer shares ‘hack’ to getting appliances at half-off

In a now-viral TikTok, a wood craftsman shared a hack for getting Lowe’s appliances at incredibly discounted prices.

TikTok user @handyandyfixes posted the video on June 15. As of June 23, the video amassed 1.5 million views.

“Hey guys, if you want to save some money and don’t necessarily care if it’s a couple of dents or little damage, come to Lowe’s and check out their damaged section of appliances,” the TikToker said.

He then unveiled some of the items in the section, starting with a Samsung range that was marked down from $999 to $249.04. Next, he showed a fridge that initially cost $1,600. The content creator was able to buy it for $700 because it has “a couple of dents,” which he plans to cover with magnets and his children’s artwork.

In the comments section, many viewers were surprised to learn Lowe’s has a “damaged selection.”

“Wait a min theirs a damage section,” one viewer wrote.

“Had no idea there was such a section?” another echoed.

Others were privy to that information and shared the items they purchased at a discounted price.

“YES! We bought a $3600 fridge for $1800. It had two tiny dents in the freezer drawer, and that was it!” one person shared.

“I got a $800 washer for $450 bc it had a cosmetic dent on the top of it,” a second said.

“That’s how I got my fridge. normally a 4k fridge one small dent got it for 1000,” a third added.

Additionally, current and former Lowe’s employees chimed in to share more money-saving tips.

“I work at Lowes and we will negotiate on these also, but remember we are trying to make money off these as well lol,” one user said.

“Lowe’s XDT here. Works the same if you get an appliance delivered. Just call and ask for a discount. I promise we’ll give it to you up to 30% off!” a second stated.

“I worked as a lowes RTM. look for the ones marked ‘special order return’. they have already lost 100% on it, so you can get it super cheap!” a third commented.

According to Lowesemployees.com, an unofficial Lowe’s website run by a group of the chain’s employees, “Scratch and dent items can be both new items as well as one-of-a-kind, out of box, discontinued, refurbished, scratched and dented, and used merchandise. Some items that are not new undergo testing and, when necessary, have cosmetic parts replaced and/or are repaired.”

The website also confirms commenters’ claims that customers can negotiate the prices of these items.

“The best part about buying a scratch and dent model, or any floor model really, is your ability to negotiate the price!” the site reports. “Store management really doesn’t want these items taking up space that could be used for full-price items. If you see something you like, make an offer. You should never assume that the marked-down price is your best deal. It might be depending if the reason is just a slight cosmetic damage, but don’t be afraid to ask for an extra 10% off.”

The Daily Dot contacted Lowe’s via media contact form and @handyandyfixes via email and TikTok comment for more information.