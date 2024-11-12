‘Any Samsung appliance’: Expert says don’t buy this refrigerator at Lowe’s. Here’s why

A home expert lists a number of refrigerators shoppers should avoid buying from Lowe’s.

Featured Video

The Twin Home Experts (@twinhomeexperts) have previously been featured on the Daily Dot for their take on refrigerators with water dispensers—they maintain dispensers are a hassle to maintain and might not filter water as well as you think. In their more recent video, the experts weigh in on the worst refrigerators customers can buy at Lowe’s.

Lowe’s ‘worst’ refrigerator brands

In the clip, the TikToker tours the Lowe’s appliance section, and singles out three refrigerator brands he believes consumers should steer clear of. The video received over 282,000 views.

Advertisement

First on the chopping block is Hisense, a Chinese manufacturer.

“They have so many complaints that there’s a class action lawsuit,” he warns.

In 2022, Hisense recalled 55,200 French door refrigerators sold at Lowe’s after faulty door hinges resulted in at least five customer being injured.

The TikToker then moves on to LG. Specifically, the model with “the water dispenser and the French doors.”

Advertisement

The home expert cites two major issues with LG refrigerators.

He claims, “They’re known to have a lot of problems with the lower freezer drawer. The other problem is the doors are not insulated enough, losing efficiency at keeping your food nice and cold.”

Lastly, he warns Lowe’s shoppers against buying Samsung refrigerators.

“Definitely don’t do it,” the TikToker states, explaining that the brand’s excessive high-tech features make repairs both difficult and expensive.

Advertisement

In the comment section, viewers shared their opinions on the various brands brought up by the home expert, and also added some of their own.

“I have a lg and I def will not buy that brand again,” one commenter revealed.

Another claimed, “Never buy any Samsung appliance.”

Advertisement

“Buy a bosch and save yourself the hassle,” a third advised.

Some viewers disagreed with the Twin Home Experts’ take on LG fridges, with several users defending the brand.

“I have an LG French refrigerator like the one in this video and I’m very happy with it. my last LG French door lasted 15 years,” one said.

“I disagree with the LG. They are making the best refrigerators in the market. Linear compressor are outstanding. Never buy any Samsung appliances,” another shared.

Advertisement

When asked about recommended alternatives, the Twin Home Experts account endorsed Whirlpool as a reliable choice for a fridge.

According to SlashGear “Whirlpool has a positive rep among repair contractors because of how simple and fixable its refrigerators are. Parts are widely available, and you can usually get a unit repaired regardless of where you live in the world.”

The same article also ranks GE as the best overall refrigerator brand, citing the dependability of its products and exceptional customer service.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to the Twin Home Experts via TikTok comment, and to Lowe’s via online contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.