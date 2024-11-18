‘You don’t need to buy anything’: Lowe’s worker exposes how you can get a free bucket containing $150 worth of merchandise

A Lowe’s worker is going viral on TikTok after showcasing some of the Black Friday deals that the home improvement store will allegedly have.

JoJo (@jojokx373), who shares store discounts and exclusive deals on her TikTok page, said that Lowe’s has some “crazy Black Friday deals.”

For instance, she said that the first 25 people who come in-store on Black Friday (Nov. 29) will receive a free Lowe’s bucket with up to $150 worth of merchandise. The best part? JoJo said that “you don’t even need to buy anything” to take advantage of this deal.

“Just be one of the first 25 people to come into the store,” JoJo advised viewers. “It’s a mystery bucket filled with goodies.” She added that these customers will also receive a 20% off coupon that’s available for use starting the following weekend.

“So make sure you come out and shop,” she said.

JoJo then showed off some of Lowe’s merchandise which she said is currently on sale, including certain “holiday essentials.” JoJo said that Lowe’s is selling Christmas trees for $99 (with white lights or multicolored ones) and certain appliances for up to 50% off. The worker added, too, that Lowe’s is discounting its indoor smoker (instead of $999, customers who buy one now will pay $699).

JoJo said that Lowe’s has different items on sale today than it will on Black Friday. But, she said that the hardware and appliance store still had a number of ongoing deals that customers should be sure to take full advantage of.

“Make sure you come in on the 29th to see what else we have,” she added. As of Friday, JoJo’s video had amassed 205,800 views.

Lowe’s offers a number of deals

On its website, Lowe’s shares a number of other items that it said will be sold at a discounted price prior to Black Friday. Appliances such as French door refrigerators, seven-foot artificial Christmas trees, and power tool sets are already discounted as part of the store’s Black Friday Buildup.

In regards to Black Friday, Lowe’s said that it will have the best deals on hand and power tools. It also advertised discounted outdoor power equipment and supplies, along with snow blowers and portable generators.

Is the deal highlighted by the Lowe’s worker legit?

In an October press release, where it highlighted its exclusive holiday deals and offers, Lowe’s confirmed what JoJo said. It noted, however, that in order to be eligible for its “bucket of gifts” (which is valued up to $150) customers first need to become MyLowe’s Rewards members. Even if you don’t register for Black Friday, though, Lowe’s said that rewards customers can take advantage of other deals, such as receiving a free sign-up gift while supplies last.

Viewers excited about this holiday find

In the comments of JoJo’s video, a number of viewers said that they had their eye on several of Lowe’s gadgets and appliances.

“I’ve been eyeing that GE front load washer and dryer,” one woman shared.

Others said that promos like these reminded them off “the Black Friday I love.”

“Now this kinda reminds me of old Black Fridays,” another added.

“This is the Black Friday energy I need in my life,” a third viewer added. “I want to throw hands with some old lady over this bucket. I can’t wait.”

In the comments, JoJo confirmed that this promo would be honored at all Lowe’s locations. She said, too, that the store she works at opens at 5am on Black Friday.

“Make sure you come in bright and early,” she responded to another comment.

The Daily Dot has reached out to JoJo via TikTok comment and to Lowe’s by email.

