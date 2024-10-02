‘I loved it’: Woman puts Louis Vuitton on blast after calling customer service over this bag’s deficiency. She didn’t get the answer she expected

Louis Vuitton is renowned for its luxury items and is “respected worldwide for its elegant design and unparalleled quality,” according to its website. However, TikToker Diana Bribiesca (@dianasbribiesca) took to TikTok to vent about quality issues with her barely used Louis Vuitton bag.

“Girls, I need to vent. I know the girls will understand, but the men don’t. My husband doesn’t get it,” she explains.

“So I bought this luxury handbag as a graduation present when I finished my master’s degree. I loved it. However, I’ve only worn it maybe two or three times,” she shares.

Diana has the Multi Pochette Accessoires in Monogram Empreinte Leather. The bag retails for $2,900.

Because the bag is so expensive, she emphasizes that she takes great care of it.

“She is pricey, so when I do wear her, you know I take care of her. But this is ridiculous—the strap is peeling off,” she stresses, showing viewers the deteriorating strap.

“I called customer service and explained, ‘If you peel it, the leather comes off.’ You want to know what she said? She said, ‘Don’t peel it, girl,’” Diana recalls, shocked by the response.

After some persistence, she says she finally received an answer from the customer service representative. “I have to go in for them to analyze the strap. If it doesn’t fall under wear and tear, they’ll take it and fix it, and I’ll come back in six to twelve months,” she explains.

“Six to twelve months? Girl, send me to Paris, and I’ll have it fixed in a week. I just need a strap. Are you kidding me? I’ll be 80 by the time I wear it again!” she argues.

Is the quality of luxury goods declining? Customers think so

The viral video has 113,000 views and hundreds of comments, with many viewers expressing frustration at the lack of luxury service and quality of luxury goods.

“I thought part of investing in these bags was receiving continued support from customer service. I’m so sorry you’re going through this,” one viewer commented.

Another chimed in, “Agreed! For what you pay for these bags, they need to do better!”

In response, Diana emphasized, “It’s not realistic. They should be more accommodating. It’s just THE STRAP.”

Owners of the same bag shared similar experiences. “Girl, I have the same bag as a gift to myself, and I barely wear it. My gold and black strap unraveled on one end, and I haven’t fixed it,” one viewer shared.

Another added, “Omg, my LV bag did the same thing with the strap! I took it in, and they were trying to charge me for it.”

In recent years, there has been significant discussion online about the changing quality of luxury items despite rising prices.

Vogue Business reported, “Where historic Maisons say they pride themselves on superior craftsmanship and storytelling, consumers are beginning to notice a decline in quality,” citing industry figures and content creators like Volkan Yilmaz.

Some viewers pointed out that Coach has maintained consistent quality and service. “Honestly, I’m going to start going back to Coach. They are 100% leather and thousands less,” one suggested.

“This is why I stick to Coach. For real, the quality of luxury bags has been declining lately,” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Diana Bribiesca via TikTok and Louis Vuitton via email.

