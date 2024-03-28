‘There’s literally lettuce in my hair from throwing my sandwich’: Viewers divided after woman says to lock your car doors while pumping gas

In a compelling TikTok video by Mak Mckay (@mak_mckay), which quickly caught the attention of nearly half a million viewers, she shares a crucial safety lesson. The video highlights the often-overlooked dangers at gas stations, especially for women.

Through her experience, Mak imparts a critical reminder to lock your car doors while pumping gas to enhance safety. The video caption reads: “THERES LITERALLY LETTUCE IN MY HAIR FROM THROWING MY SANDWICH AND JUMPING BACK IN MY CAR SO FAST!!! LOCK YOUR DOORS!!!!!”

The video starts with Mak recounting her routine stop at a gas station, a task she performs regularly without much thought. However, this particular visit took an unsettling turn. “I was just at the gas station getting gas, as I often do by myself,” she begins, setting the stage for her alarming encounter. She emphasizes the importance of a precaution she had thankfully taken, advising, “Girls, if you don’t know this, whenever you’re getting out to pump gas, lock your freaking door.”

Mak’s encounter underscores the deceptive tactics used by potential thieves to exploit a person’s momentary distraction. She recounts how a woman approached her under a harmless pretense, attempting to lower her guard. “This lady approached me, and she said, ‘Hey, I noticed you have a crack in your windshield,'” Mak recalls, but she immediately sensed something amiss. Despite the woman’s assurance, “Ma’am, don’t worry. I’m not a panhandler,” Mak remained cautious, a decision that likely spared her from a more dire outcome.

Her suspicion was validated when a second individual tried to exploit her diverted attention. “Tell me why, as soon as my attention went to that lady, some other guy comes around my passenger side and starts pulling on my door,” she reveals, highlighting the coordinated effort to catch her off-guard.

In the comments, a woman noted, “I’ve seen so many of these kinds of videos, and I’m shocked at how many people do not lock their doors. I lock my door when I just run into my house real quick.” McKay replied, “Exactly. All the time. Every time.”

“I always watch out for other women pumping gas in a station because we need to look out for one another!!,” said another person.

In a subsequent video, McKay suggested women carry pepper spray and also, perhaps, “carry more than pepper spray, if you know what I mean.”

This eye-opening experience is a potent reminder of the vulnerabilities one faces, even in mundane scenarios like refueling a car. Mak’s story is a call to action, stressing the need for constant vigilance and the simple yet effective measure of locking your vehicle to prevent unauthorized access.

The incident Mak shared is not isolated, as echoed by safety organizations like AAA, which offer similar advice on maintaining safety at gas stations, beyond simply locking your car doors. They advocate for practices such as choosing well-lit locations, staying attentive, and locking your vehicle to deter theft. These measures and the personal account shared by Mak form a comprehensive guide on ensuring personal safety, emphasizing that awareness and precaution can significantly mitigate risks, particularly for women in public spaces.

The Daily Dot contacted McKay for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.