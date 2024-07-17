‘I didn’t want to lose my discount’: Woman issues warning after going to get her oil changed

A mechanic used his position of power to flirt with this female customer, as she shared in a viral video. Commenters say she should report him.

Unfortunately, this is far too common. This happens across industries, from corporate offices to academic institutes to your local auto repair shop. Women are often forced to “tolerate” inappropriate behavior out of fear of retribution or possible physical harm. And it’s even worse in male-dominated fields.

Gender and safety in the automotive industry

As of January, women only make up 12% of auto maintenance and repair jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Additionally, 2017 report from Automotive News found that 65% of women surveyed in the auto industry experienced unwanted sexual advances on the job. And the treatment doesn’t stop at women working in the industry—it also impacts the customers just trying to get their cars fixed.

How women can protect themselves at the auto shop

In a TikTok video with more than 100,000 views, a woman shared a PSA on one thing you can do to protect yourself from an uncomfortable interaction at the auto shop.

“I hate that I have to tell you this, but if you’re a girl and you have a car and you get your own oil changes and all your car and maintenance stuff, make sure you lock your doors,” Teresa (@teresaviolettt) advises.

She explains that she went to get her oil changed and got upsold to change out her air filters, which she was fine to pay for.

While ringing her up, one of the workers asked if she had any coupons. She didn’t, since she wasn’t planning to get that service done, so the worker manually input a discount, which Teresa was grateful for.

One forceful mechanic

As she was paying, another mechanic (not the one changing her filters) opened her passenger door without warning, got in, and closed the door.

He began asking her unnecessary questions about her age and where she goes to school.

The mechanic even asked her for her number, and before she could even respond, he took her phone from the car mount and typed in his number. Teresa says the other worker was ringing her up as he was talking to her.

“I don’t wanna lose my discount … so I just let him type in his number,” she says in the video.

She deleted his number right after she left the shop but says she wished she’d blocked it instead. “I know that in the computer they had my phone number … so technically he could find my number and text me if he wanted to,” Teresa notes.

The auto shop worker has yet to reach out to her, but Teresa says she won’t be returning to that auto shop after that experience.

Teresa’s response

In a written response, Teresa addressed viewers who blamed her for the incident.

“I am really frustrated that people who left hate comments missed the point of the video, even blaming me for taking his number or not being rude enough or ‘rejecting him enough,’” she wrote.

“Women are expected to be nice, and we are often forced to be kind for our own safety. But when we are kind, it’s taken as ‘she was asking for it,’” she continued. “I don’t think asking for a woman’s number is wrong, but I think when you are in this situation it is highly inappropriate when you are a working professional providing a service.”

Several people in the comments section said Teresa needed to take further action.

“Nope call corporate,” a top comment read.

“ON THE CLOCKKK? Gudammn. Def tell the manager,” a person advised.

Others commended her for how she approached the situation and also told her this is a great reason to start doing certain car maintenance things herself.

“The fact that they were basically leveraging the discount is disturbing. Like you did a good job keeping cool,” a commenter wrote.

“Girls change your own filters!! It’s not that hard and so much cheaper to do yourself,” another said.

Women speak out about mechanics on TikTok

Teresa isn’t the only creator to share her unfortunate experience at an auto shop.

In another TikTok video, a woman shared that her mechanic tried to charge her $300 for a filter change (that normally cost $30-$70), so she did it herself. Another said her mechanic took her car on a 2,000-mile joyride.

The Daily Dot reached out to Teresa for comment via Instagram direct message.