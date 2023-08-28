‘It’s 120 degrees outside’: Little Caesars customer discovers employees working in store without air conditioning

A Little Caesars restaurant seems to be having some issues with its air conditioning and one customer is calling them out for having workers bake pizzas in an unsafe environment.

In a TikTok clip that has amassed over 5,000 views, user Cam (@softscorpio) claims the store didn’t close up shop on an extremely hot day, despite the AC not working.

“Hey @Little Caesars,” the TikToker’s video caption reads. “Yalls corporate is wiiiiiild for making these kids work in those conditions.”

According to the TikToker, her husband discovered teenage workers baking pizzas in scorching temperatures.

“He goes there to f*cking pick this pizza up and Little Caesars has these teenagers working inside of the store with no air conditioning, baking pizzas,” she says. “Mind you, it’s 120 degrees outside.”

Cam adds that it was actually cooler outside in the scorching heat than in the store because the ovens were on: “You know how f*cking hot it has to be in there for it to be cooler outside?”

The concerned content creator decided to take action. After doing some research, she discovered she could report the company to the U.S. Department of Labor—and that is precisely what she decided to do.

Comments requesting updates on the story at Little Caesars poured in from TikTokers.

“Keep us updated on that!” Katie wrote.

Others shared their own similar experiences.

“I worked at a pizzeria that refused to turn on the AC in the summer,” one user commented. “It was literally 3000 degrees in there. Me and the other cashier quit over it.”

“When I worked at LC, it was a renovated Blockbuster in the summer. The thermostat used to say ‘high,'” another added about their own time at Little Caesars.

In a follow-up video, Cam explains that she was able to get in touch with someone at the U.S. Department of Labor who said she would have to report the incident to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which is tasked with ensuring workers have safe and healthful work environments.

“So I’m gonna go ahead and give OSHA a call because Little Caesars doesn’t give a f*ck about their employees,” she concludes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Little Caesar’s Pizza through its contact form for more information and to Cam via TikTok comment.