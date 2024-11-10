‘Get a Speed queen’: Customer demands answers after LG washing machine refuses to use ‘enough water’

A woman recently went viral on TikTok after complaining about her brand-new LG washing machine’s performance.

With over 2.5 million views, the video has gone viral as users weigh in on what seems to be a common struggle with newer washing machines.

TikTok user @bonjour1926 recently shared a video that struck a chord with viewers, showing her brand-new LG washing machine struggling with a simple task: Getting blankets wet.

LG washing machine refuses to use ‘enough water’

In the video, we see three fuzzy blankets spinning around in a top-loading washer. The TikToker claims that even after 10 minutes on the heavy-duty cycle, the blankets are still dry.

“After 10 minutes of my brand new LG washing machine supposedly washing three fuzzy blankets on heavy-duty, she writes in the video’s text overlay. “They are still not wet! Why don’t new machines use more water?”

In her caption, she further expressed her frustration: “My brand new LG washing machine is a piece of junk!! It won’t use enough water to get my clothes wet!”

According to @bonjour1926, LG’s customer service suggested she “use less detergent” and claimed that “even though the clothes don’t get wet, they are clean!”

TikToker shares a PSA at the end of the video, saying, “Don’t buy it. It doesn’t wash.”



Do newer washing machines use less water?

Newer washing machines are more efficient all around, using less water and energy than older models.

As reported by Standford Magazine, new washers “can use a third of the energy and half of the water used by older machines.”

Moreover, the magazine states that the elevated spins on newer models draw out more water from the clothes, allowing them to spend less time in the dryer.

However, as Consumer Reports states, one can determine whether their washing machine uses too little water if “cottons come out dirty”, or “nearly dry straight out of the washer.”

We’ve reached out to the TikToker to learn more about how her clothes turn out after the cycle finishes.



Viewers react

In the comments, users had suggestions about, in their opinion, better washing machines out there. They also had questions.

“Get a basic no-frills Speed Queen washer!” advised one commenter. “I love mine.”

“First mistake…. Buying a top loader!” said another.

“I mean, just throwing this out there… Did you remember to hook it up to the water?” asked a third perplexed user.

The Daily Dot reached out to @bonjour1925 via TikTok comment. We’ve also contacted LG Electronics via email.

