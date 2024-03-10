‘If the Lord allows it, I hope you see this’: Customer reveals which brand of washing machine is a nightmare experience for her

A woman teed off on a particular brand of washing machine, reasoning that “a bucket of water” with clothes thrown into it might be more effective.

The TikTok creator in question, targeting LG washers, goes by the name Not Pregnant Just Phat (@notpregnantjustphat). Her colorful consumer review has delivered more than two million views since going up on Monday.

Starting by telling her audience, “If you don’t never listen to a stranger,” she then warns people about her experience with the LG washer model featured prominently in the 53-second clip.

She maintains, “I’m gonna tell you what’s the equivalent to this washing machine. You can take a bucket of water, one cup of water, not a whole bucket, just a cup of water. Throw your clothes, close it up, and that’s an LG washer machine.”

She then invokes divinity, noting, “LG if, if the Lord allows it, I hope you see this. You ain’t S-H-I-it, you hear me?”

She then maintains that regardless of which of the eight settings she puts it on, it only distributes a measly cup of water to wash clothes.

Her account, however, does not comport with the New York Times‘ praise of the company. In a Jan. 31 review on the best washers available, an LG model tops the reviewer’s list. What’s more, the reviewer notes, “According to experts, LG front-loaders are developing a robust reliability track record (we hear the fewest reader complaints about LG machines, too), and the WM4000H has been known to perform well for years.”

She does provide one caveat: “But LG’s customer service is not as strong as that of other brands whose appliances we recommend.”

Commenters to the TikTok video brought their own recommendations.

“Only buy Whirlpool and Maytag!!!!” one advised.

Several others were Speed Queen stans, with one noting, “A repair guy told me to buy a Speed Queen and I’d never see him.”

But one wrote, “It’s a high efficiency washer. They’re meant to use less water and they DO work. Mine does at least.”

Someone else chimed in, assessing the water output in the video, “Looks like more than a cup of water to me.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to LG via email.