‘How do y’all not remember to get your keys’: Jeep Renegade driver parks in hospital garage. Then she leaves it running for 3 hours

A woman is in shock that she accidentally left her Jeep Renegade running for three hours in a hospital parking garage.

Featured Video

TikTok user Faith Love Lila (@faithlovelila) posted the video on Friday from the hospital parking garage. “I’m in this parking garage ’cause my dad’s in the hospital,” she says. “And I’ve been here since 11:30 and it’s now 3, and I left my car running. Yeah. Who does that?”

The on-screen text reads, “Left my car running for 3.5 hours.” In the caption, Lila writes, “#ADHD.”

Is it bad to accidentally leave your car running?

According to JD Power, while idling itself is not inherently bad for your vehicle, allowing it to idle for too long can have consequences. Idling your car for too long can potentially drain the battery, overheat the engine, or cause it to run out of gas.

Advertisement

“All in all, you can leave your car’s engine running for a considerable period of time before you start to run into problems. But it’s still a good idea to avoid making idling a habit,” the article states.

Viewers react to Lila’s situation

The video has amassed more than 358,000 views as of this writing. In the comments section, viewers offered Lila a bit of grace.

Advertisement

“I work mall security and believe it or not I see this often,” wrote one viewer.

“I actually work for a hospital and you would be surprised how many times we get called because there’s a vehicle running in the parking lot!!” wrote a second viewer.

“You were stressed. It’s OK. Take care of yourself babes,” wrote a third viewer.

According to the Montclair Memory Clinic, acute stress can impact your short-term and working memory. Short-term memory refers to how you retain small pieces of information, and working memory refers to how you use and process that information to make decisions. A spike in cortisol, like when a beloved family member is hospitalized, can potentially disrupt this internal dynamic.

Advertisement

Someone else pointed out another potential consequence of leaving your car running for hours unattended. “At least it was still there,” wrote another person. Lila replied, “It was locked!! I had the key.”

Another person said, “My car automatically shuts off after 15 minutes. It’s a good thing you didn’t run out of gas!” Lila responded, “I had a 4th of a tank left.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lila via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.