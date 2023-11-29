‘I am living for all this retail unmasking this year’: Kohl’s customer reveals ‘Clearance’ sticker already under the listed price on Levi’s jackets

A Kohl’s customer posted a viral TikTok finding clearance stickers under the listed price on Levi’s jackets. Viewers say they’ve caught other stores doing this as well.

The TikToker, @blotterdaughter, has reached over 5.9 million views and 369,000 likes on their video as of publication.

In the video, @blotterdaughter records their friend peeling back the Kohl’s price sticker on a Levi’s jacket. The jacket is marked at $108.00.

While peeling back the listed price sticker, their friend says, “I’m assuming there’s another sticker under here.”

“Yeah, $48.60,” @blotterdaughter reads off the clearance sticker found under the regular price sticker.

“You should take it up there and try to get it for $48.60,” @blotterdaughter says to their friend.

Next, they find another Levi’s jacket with the same white $108 price sticker over the yellow $48.60 clearance sticker.

Then, @blotterdaughter moves to the end of the rack and shows a clearance sign with original prices and pre-calculated discount prices. According to the sign, an item costing $108 would be dropped to $64.80 at 40 percent clearance. But the original clearance sticker on the Levi jacket was $48.60.

“Wow, f*ck you, Kohl’s,” the TikToker says before quickly ending their video.

@blotterdaughter captioned their video, “There were like 5 jackets like this pulled from clearance, priced new at $108, discounted to $64 but have clearance stickers under them for $48, like okay.”

♬ original sound – Ambs/Franki @blotterdaughter There were like 5 jackets like this pulled from clearance , priced new at $108 discounted to $64 but have clearance stickers under them for $48 like okay #blackfridsy

A comment under @blotterdaughter’s video with over 120,000 likes says, “I am living for all this retail unmasking this year.”

Another says, “I’ve watched this same type of video from Walmart, Kohls and Target.”

Some viewers think the practice is “common sense,” though, and have noticed stores doing this for decades.

“Kohl’s worker here; it’s called a white ticket. It went clearance, didn’t sell, and now went back in season with the new stock that came in,” a comment says.

Another explains, “They were clearance during the summer. Now it’s cold again. This isn’t complicated.”

“All stores do this on holidays and people think they are getting a deal,” a further says.

The Daily Dot reached out to @blotterdaughter via TikTok direct message and Kohl’s via email.