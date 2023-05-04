‘Kraft mac is 1.25 at Dollar Tree’: Viewers critique kids’ meal hack from Texas Roadhouse

One TikToker has discovered a cheap way to get a great meal from Texas Roadhouse: Order off the kids’ menu.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 544,000 times, user Breahn Fisher (@breahn_fisher) explained how she got the most value for her money with her hack.

“Tonight I decided to try the Texas Roadhouse kids’ meal hack because I was craving their rolls,” Fisher said in the beginning of the clip.

She then showed off her meal purchase that included rolls and honey butter, a side salad, mac and cheese and a drink. The TikToker also added a side of French fries for $2.99, bringing the total she spent on the entire meal to only $8.00.

“10 out of 10 recommend,” she concluded.

The comments section was flooded with messages, some applauding the hack and others expressing disappointment over the food.

“I do this all the time!” one user wrote. “It’s so good!”

A different commenter’s response was less enthusiastic.

“A box of Kraft mac and cheese is $2 at most at the store,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fisher for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication. The publication also reached out to Texas Roadhouse for request to comment.

This is not the first time TikTok users have criticized Texas Roadhouse’s decision to serve Kraft Mac and cheese. In January, the Daily Dot reported on another video that went viral after a TikToker criticized the food chain for not making its pasta in-house. The restaurant explained that Kraft’s mac and cheese is only served on the kid’s menu and they offer other side dishes made in-house on the regular menu. Nonetheless, the user did admit she still enjoyed her meal.