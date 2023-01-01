‘That should be illegal….’: Texas Roadhouse customer says they paid $4 for mac and cheese—and it turned out to be Kraft mac and cheese

A Texas Roadhouse customer is going viral after posting that the mac and cheese she thought was made in-house turned out to be Kraft.

TikTok user Breanna Smith (@bre_an_muffin) shared her experience in a video that garnered over 420,000 views as of Jan. 1.

“When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for kraft,” she wrote in the video’s text overlay.

By comparison, a single 7.25-ounce box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails for $0.99 at Target.

Though Smith seemed surprised at the price of the dish, she wrote in the video’s caption, “Slapped tho,” suggesting that she enjoyed the taste nonetheless.

In an email exchange with The Daily Dot, Smith wrote that “The menu did not indicate that it was Kraft mac and cheese” and that “it tasted and looked very similar.”

TikTok user Laz Nina also went viral recently for calling out the fact that Texas Roadhouse serves Kraft mac and cheese. Like Smith, Nina said the menu did not indicate that the dish was Kraft.

Though it is not always indicated on the menu, it is not a secret that Texas Roadhouse sells Kraft macaroni and cheese.

In response to a now-deleted Tweet, the restaurant’s official Twitter account posted: “We’re sorry about the confusion. The menu says Kraft Mac N Cheese and it is only offered on the Kids Menu. The regular menu has several terrific made-from-scratch sides to choose from.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Texas Roadhouse via email for further comment.

Judging from comments on Smith’s TikTok, it seems that some Texas Roadhouse locations serve up different macaroni and cheese recipes.

“My texas road house changed their mac and cheese to a fancy one and I was sad but it was good,” one user wrote.

On the franchise’s website, the dish is listed on the kid’s menu as “macaroni and cheese.” When the Daily Dot specified a location in Austin, TX to place an online order, the menu option changed to indicate that the dish was Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.

Texas Roadhouse Kids Menu

One commenter on Smith’s video wrote that even though the dish was not specified to be Kraft mac and cheese on the menu, a server was kind enough to let them know.

“When I went to Texas they were like ‘are you sure it’s Kraft’ and I was like oh ok no thanks,” they wrote.

Other commenters said that they don’t mind being served boxed macaroni and cheese because, for one reason or another, eating it at the restaurant is more enjoyable.

“It always tastes better than at home tho,” one user wrote.