‘Anyone that says otherwise is lying’: Expert shows what a 2017 Kia Sorrento’s engine looks like after 10,000-mile oil changes

A mechanic recently demonstrated why Kia owners should get more frequent oil changes after showing viewers the engine of a 2017 Kia Sorrento.

Featured Video

In a previous video, @kndautomotive247 explains why Kia and Hyundai owners should ignore the 7,500-mile rule when it comes to oil changes.

In this video, which was viewed over 373,000 times as of publication, he shows everyone why frequent oil changes are key to maintaining a vehicle.

What was wrong with the Kia?

@kndautomotive247 begins his video zoomed in on a 2017 Kia Sorrento’s engine. With 92,000 miles on the car, the engine was completely caked in “super overheated dry oil” that was so thick that he could pull off thick clumps.

Advertisement

“You can’t even see the bolts or the prop mount,” he said. “I’m surprised that this thing is just knocking, and it’s not completely locked up.”

Additionally, the mechanic pointed out that the timing chain guide—which is a component that keeps the timing chain on track, under tension, and prevents excessive vibration—was missing, and the bolts around it were “ground down.”

When should you change your oil?

According to Consumer Reports, the specific time between oil changes can be found in the owner’s manual. Additionally, modern vehicles come equipped with a built-in service reminder, which monitors the number of miles a vehicle has traveled as well as “how hard the car is being driven.”

Advertisement

Consumer Reports also advises owners to check their oil levels once a month or “every other gas fill-up.” This is because “Consumer Reports reliability survey results have shown that even newer cars can need the oil to be topped off between changes.”

However, Consumer Reports also states that the “old 3,000 miles or every three months rule is outdated because of advances in both engines and oil.” Instead, Consumer Reports advises oil changes at “7,500 or even 10,000 miles and six or 12 months.”

This can lead to saving around “$540 if you get it changes every 7,500 miles vs every 3,000 miles.” Though Consumer Reports suggests longer intervals between oil changes, the site also advises vehicle owners to get their oil changed “at least twice a year.”

Advertisement

What do viewers think?

Viewers were shocked with the state of the Kia Sorrento’s engine and claimed that it wasn’t a 10,000-mile interval that caused that kind of sludge buildup.

“Thats 30k – 50k oil changes not 10k, anyone that says otherwise is lying and wants to sell you something,” one said.

“Thats not 10k oil changes, thats no oil changes or 1 ever,” a second added.

Advertisement

“This is not a 10k interval. More like 30k,” a third agreed.

Others shared their own insights on the importance of oil changes.

“People don’t realize they stretch oil intervals for low cost of maintenance, not for longevity. Oil changes are way cheaper than engines. Do one extra oil change per year,” a viewer advised.

“Most technicians tell me with full synthetic oil should be good for 7-10k miles.. i never listen to them or neither the car computer.. I do mine around 5k miles like clockwork.. never have this issues,” another shared.

Advertisement

“Change mine every 4-6000 miles using full synthetic oil,” a viewer remarked.

The Daily Dot reached out to @kndautomotive247 via TikTok Comments and Kia via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.