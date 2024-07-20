Emmy (@emmwee) told her millions of TikTok followers in a viral clip she was able to successfully bargain down the price of her KFC order. This was after she reacted honestly to the price for two single-serving mashed potatoes with gravy and drinks.

The influencer says she was “gagged” after hearing the chain wanted $15 for the order.

Emmy shared her KFC experience in a clip that’s earned over 548,000 views as of Saturday.

“Guys sometimes you just have to ask for things ’cause we’re at KFC and we got mini mashed potatoes and two drinks,” she shares. “And she said $15 and I was kinda gagged…I don’t know I was just gagged I guess I didn’t think it was gonna be $15.”

Emmy continues, “I was like, ‘$15 for two mashed potatoes and two drinks?’ And she goes, ‘No I know, I hate it.’ And then she goes, ‘I can do $11?’ Like I’m…like a bargain garage sale.”

Not one to look a gift horse in the mouth, she says she told the employee, “Yeah, thank you. So she made it for $11.” She holds up the spoon of mashed potatoes to the camera lens, takes a bite, and then gives a thumbs-up before her video cuts out.

Viewers say it’s common

Others who replied to her video stated that they engaged in similar “price cut” behaviors for nice customers, like one former retail employee who wrote, “When I worked at Claire’s I would let people who were nice just take things for free and pretend I didn’t know.”

Others expressed just how “gagged” they were as well upon hearing the prices KFC was charging its customers.

“No because last time i went to KFC it was 35$ for me and my husband,” someone said. “I DROVE AWAY.”

Emmy responded that she was also floored by the price, writing, “THIRTY WHAT.”

Other KFC customers were shocked by the chain’s prices. One woman ordered the food via DoorDash and ended up spending $70. Several users who responded to this TikTok user mentioned, however, that she could’ve saved nearly half if she ordered directly through KFC’s website.

Spikes in KFC’s prices have been well-documented online—in 2022, another social media user highlighted their dismay and almost disbelief at how costly the items on the chain’s menu had become.

While some attribute the increase to corporate greed, fast-food establishments are upcharging their customers higher than the average rate of inflation. While many of these fast-casual chains are enjoying higher profits while serving fewer customers, some are losing low-income consumer demographics as they’ve become too expensive for many to afford.

Some folks who responded to Emmy’s clip speculated as to how the employee was able to get the price down.

“She probably made the drinks smaller in the system or took them off or something,” one offered.

Another wrote, “I used to work a hardware store and I would give ppl $50 off anytime they was nice lmao that was the most we could do without management.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to KFC and Emmy via email for further comment.

