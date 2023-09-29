‘Never failed me!’: Black jobseeker says he puts ‘Caucasian’ on applications to get job interviews faster

A Black jobseeker claims he’s putting “Caucasian” on job applications to expedite the interview process.

The TikTok showcasing this approach comes from popular creator Kemani (@thekidke_), who was previously covered in the Daily Dot for a video on pretending not to know the cashier even though you have a history with them. Kemani has more than 5.3 million followers and is approaching the 200 million likes mark.

In this video, with over 1 million views in just two days on the platform, Kemani jams out to a song while typing on a laptop. The on-screen caption reads, “Me putting ‘Caucasian’ on my application so I can get a interview faster.”

The snippet of the song, attributed to TikToker TarieChinyamas and making the rounds on TikTok, repeats the word “whitey” before saying, “If you’re Black, nothing for you, but if you’re white, there’s something for you.” Another TikToker, @angelaent7, claims in a video that the song comes from the 2010 Nollywood (Nigerian Hollywood) movie White Hunters, adding that in some West African countries, mixed-race people are called white.

But the song seems to serve Kemani’s satire well, which he punctuates with a caption reading, “Gotta do what i gotta do.”

Some commenters even reported this strategy has worked for them.

One said, “Did this and can confirm the hiring manager and me are still besties after my interview 2 years ago.”

Another noted, “I’ve done this in the past and also changed my name but kept everything the same and it worked…the same company that denied me lol!”

Someone else shared, “I knew someone who did this all the time.”

Others commented on the song’s catchiness, with one observing, “Why is the song so catchy?”

Another confessed, “I can’t stop singing this song.”

Though it might have been satire and the song may be a bop, Kemani’s video touched on a serious matter. According to the Leverage to Lead site, in a pointedly-titled 2019 article, “Interviewing While Black,” Black job candidates still face bias in the hiring process.

The article reports: “Diversity and Inclusion Specialist Leniece F. Brissett wrote about her experiences as a diversity hiring consultant in ‘The Subconscious Advantage of Whiteness in Hiring.’ Her advice focuses on the employers she worked with and gives us an insight into the interview process for candidates of color navigating the landmines of prejudice and resulting discrimination.

Brissett reveals that many Americans are comfortable with bias and discrimination. And that means as a woman or person of color, your ability to flourish in your career could be affected by people who are ruled by bias with no understanding of its impact on corporate culture.”

The Daily Dot contacted the creator via TikTok comment for more information.