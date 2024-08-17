‘I’m surprised they offered to reschedule’: Job applicant gets dress-coded during interview. Viewers aren’t sympathetic

A TikToker has sparked outrage after wearing a divisive outfit to a job interview. In the clip, which has amassed 3.8 million views as of Saturday, Tyreshia (@mtyreshiadaily) shared her interview outfit. It consisted of a white, long-sleeve blouse and black shorts.

“So I just got dress-coded during an interview, and then they decided to reschedule the interview with me for tomorrow,” she said, giving viewers a full 360 view of the outfit.

In the video’s description, she added, “I cannot believe the recruiter asked me to change my interview clothes then come back. I look very neat and professional, so no!”

But while Tyreshia’s mind seemed to be made up, commenters were less sure.

One TikTok user described wearing shorts to an interview as “insane,” while another dubbed it “crazy.”

“Neat? Yes,” a third added. “Professional? No.”

A further commenter blamed the education system for this particular gaffe, writing, “Schools REALLY need to bring back career day and career prep classes.”

As a whole, the comments section was, as one user put it “unified,” at the conclusion that wearing shorts to a job interview is a bad idea.

“One thing about the comment section,” another added, “they’re not on your side.”

In fact, numerous commenters were surprised that the company offered to reschedule.

“Offering to reschedule was very generous of them,” a TikToker admitted.

While another echoed, “I’m in HR. She gave you a do-over. That’s rare. I’m not going to lie, I would not. Dress for the job.”

Should you wear shorts to a job interview?

Over on Quora, users who asked this question got a similarly unanimous response: Never, ever wear shorts to a job interview.

One user, who says in his profile that he’s been involved in hiring processes, said, “Coming to a job interview in shorts is a good way to disqualify yourself. Very few companies see shorts as appropriate work attire and coming to an interview in them is seen as a sign of contempt or as having a too casual attitude.”

He added that interviewees should prepare to “be uncomfortable for the interview.”

He concluded, “[L]ooking after your comfort first could have a long-term effect in causing you to not get the job.”

