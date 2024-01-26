‘Why was Jimmy Fallon so excited’: Jimmy Fallon sparks debate after allegedly singing slur during Green Day surprise subway performance

A surprise Green Day performance took over a New York City subway station, but Jimmy Fallon’s alleged behavior at the impromptu show is what stirred controversy on social media.

In a post with over 17.5 million views, X (formerly Twitter) user @hannahfeldman_ shared a video of the band’s performance and captured the moment Fallon allegedly used a slur.

In the clip, The Tonight Show television host sang along to the band’s popular song “American Idiot” while shaking a tambourine. The problem for online viewers came when he allegedly sang along to a particular lyric.

In the song, the band’s lead singer belts, “Well, maybe I’m the f***t, America.” Fallon seemed to sing the lyrics enthusiastically, according to viewers, prompting backlash online for his alleged use of the slur, which some referred to as the “f-bomb.” Many were upset that he allegedly used the word, regardless of the fact that he was singing along to a song.

“You can tell Jimmy Fallon has been waiting YEARS to say ‘f****t’ in public,” X user @Baileymoon15 posted.

“I’m laughing so hard why was Jimmy Fallon so excited for the f-bomb drop,” @lilgrapefruits wrote.

Even Fallon’s mere presence at the performance prompted hateful comments from X users.

“[W]hy is Jimmy Kimmel there?” one asked, mistaking Fallon for late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

“I would be so mad if I went to see green day and Jimmy Fallon popped up,” user @edzitron said.

The Tonight Show aired Green Day’s surprise public appearance on Jan. 18.

“Let me explain what’s going on here, everybody: My name is Jimmy Fallon, and this is Green Day,” Fallon said to the audience gathered on the platform to watch the band perform. “They have a new album out this Friday, but they’re going to play a classic for you right now.”

During the subway performance, the band also played two songs—”Dilemma” and “Look Ma, No Brains!”—from its new album, Saviors.

