‘Only took 15 transmissions and 8 motors’: Driver’s Jeep hits 1 million miles. Uh, how?

This million-mile mileage is unbelievable—so much so that TikTok viewers are questioning how the driver could possibly rack up an odometer reading so high.

The flashionNova (@flashionnova) TikTok account is primarily dedicated to Chevy hot rods and drag racing, but one video, purporting to show a million-mile mileage reading, has gone viral.

The account posted the video last Tuesday, and it has since accumulated over 778,200 views.

The odometer reading

The video shows a Jeep Wrangler dashboard turning over.

The instrument panel’s odometer reads a jaw-dropping 999,999 miles. The caption reads, “1 Mile away from 1 million.”

Appropriately enough, “Miles On It” by Marshmello and Kane Brown plays loudly over the video footage.

What’s going on? Is this Jeep breaking a record? Or is something else happening? How common are million-mile mileages?

Has any car hit a million-mile mileage?

While it isn’t common, several well-maintained vehicles have achieved the seven-figure mark on their odometers that we know of.

In January, Car Buzz ran an article featuring vehicles with a mileage of over a million miles or more.

These included a 1989 Saab 900, a 1990 BMW 325i, a 1990 Honda Accord, and a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, among others.

The various owners attributed the long life of their cars to obsessive maintenance and, in a few cases, an engine rebuild.

The most impressive entry in the article was a 1966 Volvo that had racked up a staggering 3.2 million miles.

“Retired science teacher Irving ‘Irv’ Gordon bought his Volvo P1800 in 1966 for $4,150” and went on to earn a Guinness world record for keeping it running so long.

What’s really going on?

However, while it is possible to achieve a million-mile mileage, it’s likely that the Jeep’s readout was due to an electronic glitch.

A service bulletin issued in August of 2018 for Jeep and Chrysler reported that the issue stemmed from a malfunctioning instrument panel (ECU).

According to the bulletin, “Odometer reads 999999 miles” was a symptom of malfunctioning Flash software in the panel cluster.

Jeep could repair the malfunction under the vehicle warranty.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jeep via email for a statement.

Viewers have opinions about Jeep

In response, one viewer sarcastically commented, “only took 15 transmissions and 8 motors.”

Other viewers also took the opportunity to share their low opinion of Jeep.

Kiyancaras (@kiyancaras) wrote, “My gladiator blew the motor before 60k.”

Another added, “about 6-7 engines replaced,” in response to the mileage claim.

One viewer pointed out that, “It’s a glitch. My friends does that for the first couple minutes when you turn it on then it goes back to normal.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the flashionNova account via TikTok comment and direct message for a statement.

