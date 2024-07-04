‘A Jeep could never’: Why are these women putting turtles on the ‘most exclusive’ Toyotas?

In 2020, Allison Parliament sparked the “Jeep Ducking” or “Duck Duck Jeep” trend, where Jeep owners placed rubber ducks on each other’s vehicles and proudly displayed gifted ducks on their dashboards. The trend went viral.

Recently, TikTok user and Toyota owner Shea Davenport (@shea_davenport) introduced a new spin on the trend. She took to TikTok to declare that “Jeep ducks are so last season.”

“We all know Jeep people have their little ducks, but have they heard about the Toyota Turtle?” she teased, revealing a lime green toy turtle to viewers. Another woman appears in the video, holding a box full of toy turtles identical to the one in Shea’s hand.

Toyota turtles emerge as a thing

“We are only putting turtles on the most exclusive Toyotas, like this Corolla, that’s got like 400,000 miles on it a Jeep could never,” Shae jokes.

Similar to the Jeep trend, Shea places the turtle on the dashboards of Toyotas. Throughout the video, she “Toyota Turtle’ed” over six different cars.

At one point, Shea encounters the owner of a Toyota and pleads, “We can’t let Jeep people have all the fun,” after explaining the significance of the turtle.

While Jeeps are often revered as unique vehicles, with their owners forming a tight-knit community, Toyotas are known for their reliability, and being common-place. Through her trend, Shea aims to bring the same sense of appreciation and joy to Toyota owners that Jeep enthusiasts enjoy.

She concludes the video by asking viewers, “Let us know if you’ve got a turtle!”

The viral video has over 2.3 million views and 11,300 views.

Many Toyota owners weighed on the new trend.

“I would scream (with joy) if someone put a Toyota turtle on my car,” one shared.

“My mom loves this! (She owns a Toyota) Toyotas deserve toys too,” another commented.

The Toyota Turtle not only resonated with Toyota users, but other car owners also shared in the comments the names of potential mascots for their cars.

“We need to band together to get the Honda Hippos trend going,” a viewer wrote.

“OK FORD FROGS LET’S GO,” another shared.

“Nissan Narwhals, anyone???” a viewer added.

“Kia koalas (I may have a Kia),” another viewer said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Shea via TikTok comment and Toyota over email.