‘This is your sign to scan everything’: Woman finds $90 Black & Decker Toaster Oven at JCPenney. Then she decides to scan it

One shopper says she scored $87 off of a brand-new toaster at JCPenney after taking advantage of a tool on the retailer’s mobile app.

In a video with over 10,000 views, TikToker Madina (@madinalovec) shares a clip of a Black & Decker toaster oven. The sticker price on the front of the appliance is $90.

Then, she takes out her phone and opens the JCPenney mobile app, scanning the sticker.

Instead of $90, the app shows that the appliance is on sale for $3. Although the app also shows the original price as $18.

On-screen text reads, “This is your sign to go to JCPenney and scan everything.”

How does the JCPenney app work?

In the JCPenney app, you can set your location to your local retailer and scan barcodes in-store. Then, the app will show you the actual price of the item at your location.

In the comments, Madina explains that JCPenney was having a “pink sticker sale,” which brought the price of many items down dramatically. While sticker prices may not have been updated, the app shows the real price of the scanned item.

“If you scan other stuff besides pink tags, you might get lucky, too,” she writes in a comment.

In the comments, viewers share their excitement.

“Great deals!” one exclaims.

“Yaaaay,” another writes.

What is the pink sticker sale?

In an email to the Daily Dot, a JCPenney spokesperson says that this season’s pink sticker sale is ongoing from Jan. 13 to Jan. 25 nationwide in-store only.

“Clearance items that are marked with a pink ticket will be three dollars. Fine jewelry and beauty items are excluded,” the spokesperson shared. “Clearance inventory varies by store. Due to the popularity among customers and people sharing on social media, items typically go quickly but you never know what you might find at a great deal.”

In a follow-up video, Madina shares other items she scored during the pink sticker sale, a promotion in which items with a pink price tag are discounted more heavily.

First, she shows a pair of red pants that were originally $49. With the pink sticker sale, she gets them for just $3.

Then, she shows a pair of Levi’s 501 jeans, which retail for up to $100. While it was unlabelled, she says she used the app to scan the jeans and found that they were just $3.

She says she also found a pair of unmarked shoes that were originally $75 that qualified for the pink sticker sale after she scanned them.

Not all shoppers have the same luck. The Daily Dot previously reported on a shopper who said that her local JCPenney couldn’t find many pink tag items at her local store in October. But other shoppers urged her to scan unmarked items for hidden deals.

The Daily Dot reached out to Madina via TikTok direct message and comment.

