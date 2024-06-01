‘By the time that you see symptoms, it’s pretty much too late’: Woman issues dire warning on popular diabetes medication after her father dies suddenly

Anyone who watches broadcast television these days can confirm that it will take less than two commercial breaks to see an advertisement for a sports betting site and a prescription drug of some kind. And the ads from pharmaceutical companies are easy to spot within the first five seconds, full of soft, pleasing colors, lulling orchestral music, and a narrator talking about being on the verge of death before some new miracle drug saved them. And now, they’re living their best life every moment of every day.

Once they start smiling and vibing at us, though, the legal speak starts and we learn that the drug COULD cause any of a prodigious list of maladies up to and including death. That best life suddenly has a giant asterisk next to it.

In fact, there’s a condition—Necrotizing fasciitis—listed as a side effect of the diabetes medication Jardiance that pretty much instantly provokes a reaction along the lines of, “I’d like to live my whole life without ever knowing what that is or what it feels like.”

Buckle in.

Signs to look for

Digital creator That1sleevedtexasgirl (@that1sleevedtexasgirl), who appears to have the first name Erienne, never explicitly names Jardiance in her recent clip that details the events leading to her father’s recent death, which she says came quickly after a doctor changed his diabetes medication to one that “starts with a J.” She notes that her father had for years taken Metformin without complications.

“One of the side effects to this medication is called (Fournier’s) disease. It is a flesh-eating bacteria, gangrene, that eats you from your genital holes inside out. By the time that you see symptoms, it’s pretty much too late. Most people who get it pass away,” she said.

“One of the first side effects is a yeast infection, and most men don’t watch for yeast infections. Hell, most women don’t watch for yeast infections, but men really don’t. So do yourself a favor. If you or someone you know is taking diabetic medication that starts with a J and has a singing and dancing commercial, please talk to your doctor about Fournier’s, because once you know you have it, it’s too late.”

Commenters on the post didn’t hesitate to share their experience while using Jardiance.

“My Dr started me on Jardiance and the pain it caused in my nether regions was excruciating. Told my Dr I couldn’t take it and she said “Oh, you’ll be fine!” I changed doctors.” one patient wrote.

Another shared: “I take Jardiance and my Dr ignored my chronic yeast infections. Now I’m scared and to a new Dr asap.”

Another writer said she had similar troubles with a yeast infection since taking the drug before quitting: “I took Jardiance for about a month. O got the worst yeast infection in my life. It didn’t get better until I stopped taking it.”

Her “PSA” video has received more than 2 million views, 214,000 likes, and 12,300 comments since being posted on May 18.

A 2019 class-action lawsuit against Jardiance alleges the same concern.

The following language is taken directly from the FDA website, regarding the statistically significant chance of patients taking SGLT2 inhibitors like Jardiance:

“Serious infection of the genitals and area around the genitals have been reported with the class of type 2 diabetes medicines called sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors. This serious rare infection, called necrotizing fasciitis of the perineum, is also referred to as Fournier’s gangrene… Patients should seek medical attention immediately if you experience any symptoms of tenderness, redness, or swelling of the genitals or the area from the genitals back to the rectum, and have a fever above 100.4 F or a general feeling of being unwell. These symptoms can worsen quickly, so it is important to seek treatment right away.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly, the makers of Jardiaince, for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.