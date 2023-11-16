‘I had to return my Princess Polly order at GameStop’: Shopper returns $300 of Jaded London clothes at Petco

When it comes to convenience, it’s hard to beat online shopping vs the brick-and-mortar experience. Not only are you more than likely to get a better price online, but having the goods you want delivered directly to your door, as long as porch pirates don’t get in the way, is way less time-consuming than having to head on over to a retail store yourself.

There are, however, some items that can be a bit touch-and-go whenever it comes to buying things online: like clothing. You’ll never know if the product is going to fit right, and if it doesn’t, the hassle of having to return said items can be a pain.

But in a recent TikTok video that has garnered over 3.2 million views, user @iluvclothesandcoffee brought attention to the convenience of Happy Returns, a service that is revolutionizing the online shopping experience. The video, titled “we love happy returns,” shows the TikToker returning a $300 item from high-end fashion brand Jaded London at a Petco store, which houses a Happy Returns Bar.

For context, Happy Returns, a software and reverse logistics company, simplifies the return process for online purchases, eliminating the need for boxes and labels. This service is particularly beneficial for items from international brands, where shipping costs can get expensive. UPS’s recent acquisition of the company underscores the growing necessity of efficient return processes in e-commerce.

In her video, the TikToker noted that she had to return her $300 outfit from Jaded London, which she wore to a Lana Del Rey concert, at the Petco store, as it was far too expensive to keep. “When you have to return your $300 lana fit @petco so you can afford to eat,” she wrote in the text overlay.

The video’s comments section turned into an educational forum about Happy Returns, of which many were unaware of such a service.

One top commenter asked, “What is happy returns?” to which @iluvclothesandcoffee responded, “basically it is a way to return certain brands so you don’t have to pay a lot of shipping because a lot of them are international.” This sparked further discussion about the service, with users sharing their experiences and preferences for return locations, ranging from Ulta to AutoZone.

“I had to return my Princess Polly order at GameStop,” one user wrote.

The ease of returning unwanted goods is becoming a crucial factor in the online shopping experience. As one user noted, “Happy Returns are the best it’s like one second errand and they give you a coupon for their store too.” This level of convenience is essential in a competitive marketplace where online shopping is increasingly the norm.

Companies like Happy Returns are stepping up to meet the challenge, offering services that rival those of e-commerce giants like Amazon. Amazon’s easy return process, often requiring no box or label, just a QR code, has set a high standard in the industry. The online retailer has also set up similar return kiosks at Kohl’s stores, for instance, which allows shoppers to hit two birds with one stone to get their Amazon refunds processed while enjoying some potential Kohl’s cash for their efforts to boot. @iluvclothesandcoffee’s video demonstrates how Happy Returns is meeting this challenge, making the return process almost as easy as the purchase itself.

As online shopping continues to dominate, services like Happy Returns are not just a luxury but a necessity for retailers looking to keep pace with consumer expectations. The video by @iluvclothesandcoffee is more than just a viral moment; it’s a marker of the evolving landscape of e-commerce, where convenience is king.

And as for @iluvclothesandcoffee, hopefully that cool $300 results in a well-stocked pantry.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Petco and Happy Returns via email and @iluvclothesandcoffee via TikTok comment for further information.