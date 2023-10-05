‘You want to make it?’: Jack in the Box worker calls out ‘impatient’ DoorDash drivers who demand service during a rush

Unhappy customers are well known to be a frustrating part of working in the fast-food industry. Whether due to understaffing, raised prices, or wild expectations of customers, fast food and service industry workers frequently end up on the receiving end of their ire.

The introduction of food delivery apps on a large scale has added another wrench in the machine. While delivery runners may not directly be customers, they do act as an interface for the customer behind the orders they are picking up, and can still cause additional frustration to fast-food employees.

A Jack in the Box worker’s reenactment of their response to delivery runners, particularly those of the DoorDash variety, who are impatient to pick up their orders posted by @goatesttruth has drawn over 70,000 views on TikTok. In the clip, they respond to a hypothetical DoorDash delivery runner who cannot wait to pick up their order.

“Are you here for DoorDash?” he says in the video. “I only have two hands. You want to make it? I didn’t think so.”

It resonated with many viewers, who shared that they similarly had bad experiences with delivery runners who were impatient to receive orders.

“Felt this,” one commenter wrote. “They stare at you intensely.”

“And they come with such an attitude,” another claimed. “Like you see me running around making 3 orders at the same time.”

“I had a guy complain about waiting 10 minutes while we were in a rush lol,” a further viewer said.

Some folks who work for various food delivery services saw the video and shared that they really tried to avoid rushing employees of restaurants when picking up orders.

“I’m a dasher and any of the places I’m in multiple times a day like when I’m the one who picks it up because I tell them I’m there and get out of the way,” one commented. “and I’m patient when they’re busy.”

“Im a doordash driver former mcdonalds employee,” a second added. “i see both sides so i myself while doordashing am very patient with them.”

“I feel bad because i used to doordash but god damn why are they so rude sometimes,” a further commenter wrote.