Travis Scott called out for partnering with ‘scam’ therapy app in wake of Astroworld

The horrific events of last weekend’s Astroworld concert are still filtering into TikTok, as more details about the collapse of security and medical help come out. Travis Scott partnering with therapy app BetterHelp to offer counseling to those who need it in the wake of the tragedy was lauded as a good first step. But it was also met with criticism and renewed claims that the company is unethical.

BetterHelp offers access to online therapists, and it claims to be the “world’s largest therapy service.” Scott is offering those who need counseling a free month of therapy and vowing to cover the funeral expenses of those who died at the show. His initial apology video was criticized for being inauthentic and immediately parodied on TikTok.

People thought that there was something inauthentic about the BetterHelp offer, too. It was called out as exploitative, and BetterHelp’s policies around privacy and regulation were called into question. “This ‘partnership’ is just offering up these young people to be further mined and exploited for money,” said Bridget Todd.

These kids were already put at extreme risk so corporate interests and streaming platforms could make more money with no regard to their wellbeing. Pumping them into BetterHelp just confirms it -everything is for sale.

Everything is a "partnership opportunity," even your death. — Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) November 9, 2021

TikToker therapyden previously laid out ethical issues with BetterHelp sharing client data with third parties like Facebook and Snapchat, as well as underpaying therapists. In a more recent TikTok, he said anyone signing up for the free month should be aware they’re having their “data mined.” Another therapist pointed out that trauma therapy is “complex,” and one month is “not nearly enough time to really get into it.”

Elsewhere on TikTok, people have been talking about their BetterHelp experiences; one woman looking for a therapist who specialized in eating disorders was eventually paired with someone who told her to “start the day in prayer.” Others took issue with BetterHelp’s murky guidelines around therapists’ credentials. Back in May, sticksy617 called BetterHelp a “scam” and pointed out one of its sneaky TikTok ads.

There were also questions about what Scott is getting out of this, financially and legally.

it’s a great way to force unsuspecting, grieving teenagers and their families into accepting third party arbitration that precludes a future lawsuit so he’s certainly an enterprising young man https://t.co/AjE5E5bgVy — adrie 🇯🇲 (@adrierising) November 10, 2021

Apps like BetterHelp & Talkspace are wildly unethical companies run by non-therapists that exploit customers/clients (sharing private health info on purpose or via leaks) and also the therapists who work for them (usually fresh out of school or desperate for licensure hours) https://t.co/Uydk8zv6wc — Muting/Blocking = Self Care (@QueeringPsych) November 10, 2021

I have posted this before but it's absolutely sickening that Travis Scott is offering a free month of BetterHelp to people likely suffering from PTSD. This is the quality of care you get on @betterhelp from therapists who are underpaid and overburdened with absurd caseloads. pic.twitter.com/dUWKwFu2TB — Cari (@eatinginmycar) November 9, 2021

Back in 2018, when BetterHelp was targeting YouTube and popular creators were promoting it, there were also concerns about the quality of its counselors and pricing practices. YouTubers were accused of profiting while sending vulnerable followers to a shady counseling site. Is Scott also profiting here? Do those who opt-in then opt-out of future legal action?

We’ve reached out to BetterHelp for comment on the partnership.