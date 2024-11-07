‘There has never been a brand more controversial’: Is Kia a good, reliable car? Or a bad brand? Expert explains why drivers are so split—and reveals what he thinks

Kia is one of the most disputed brands on the market. Their new designs are sleek and they absolutely turn heads. However, the brand has also received a lot of negative press from people detailing horror stories about their Kias on TikTok. So, is Kia a good car?

According to car expert Tomislav Mikula (@tomislavmikula), it’s complicated. He goes into detail on TikTok about how altering your viewpoint may be the best way to answer the question.

Asking the question, “Is Kia the best bang for buck car you can get on the market or a brand riddled with issues,” the TikToker launches into his review of the brand.

Is Kia a good car?

Mikula claims that the issues with the Kia stem from “two drastically different perspectives.” He explains that reviewers rating the brand “as reliable as a Toyota, Lexus or Honda” skew people’s perception.

The car expert says that the plethora of Kia horror stories on the internet have also shaped people’s opinions of the brand. These stories include cars catching on fire, long wait times for repairs, and the notorious “Kia boys”—underage car thieves who steal Kias and Hyundais for joyrides. These videos, in the TikToker’s opinion, have added to the brand’s negative perception.

To counter the negative media, Mikula suggests realigning your viewpoint.

“I think people who are buying Kia are tricked into the idea that they are buying a car as reliable as a Toyota. I’m sorry thart’s not the case,” he says. “They are buying a poor man’s Mercedes Benz. Great to drive, great to look at and not high on the priority list is reliablity. You can get a Mercedes Benz in looks technology and design.”

What do reviewers think about Kia?

Car and Driver describes the redesigned Kia cars as “some of the most striking and competitive cars on the market.” The review site explains that though Kia is the corporate counterpart of Hyundai and shares some components, Kia has become a brand with a “distinct and unique character.”

The publication calls Kia’s Stinger a “good drive,” and the Soul, “a standout in its class.” Additionally, the car review site lists the three-row Telluride on multiple spots on its 10 Best list because of the car’s “upscale feel and incredible value.”

Consumer Reports also sings Kias praises. According to the site, the Korean automaker offers an expansive range of vehicles “brimming with modern looks and excellent equipment levels for the money.” The site claims that Kia’s powertain “delivers respectable accleration and fuel economy” and also rates the three-row Telluride highly.

What do viewers think?

Mikula’s video garnered over 117,000 views as of publication. But many viewers said Kia cars aren’t worth the trouble.

“It’s a brand riddled with issues, buy a Honda or Toyota. NEXT,” a user said.

“The Kia Boys alone make me not want to get a Kia ever,” a second added.

“Every single service department in every Kia dealership is always packed. You cannot get appointments for months. That tells you something,” a third replied.

Others argued that the reliability of Kia and practically any other car had to do with maintenance.

“Me and my Kia vs the world it’s lasted me thru everything it’s at 200k finally upgraded but never gave me issue,” one person said.

“Bought my first new Kia Sorento LXV6 in 2011. Just traded it in june ‘24 for a demo 1K km(new)2024 Kia Sorento xline . Love it and my previous one very reliable,” another stated.

Daily Dot reached out to Mikula via TikTok comment and to Kia via email.

