Dose says it’s better for your liver than 17 cold-pressed turmeric shots. The ads are all over Instagram, Facebook. Is it worth the price?

Wellness shots are all the rage. These miniature juices are formulated to deliver a concentrated boost of antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins in just three or fewer ounces. And now, Dose brand wellness shots are alleging that just one of their two-ounce shots is equal to 17 cold-pressed turmeric shots.

In posts that have been all over Instagram and Facebook, Dose gave viewers several reasons to buy its juice. For one, it said, its formulas are more potent than the ingredients alone. It also claims its formulas are backed by science and formulated for results.

But are these shots worth the hype? Viewers are at an impasse.

What is Dose?

It is a functional beverage brand that sells two-ounce wellness shots that are formulated with natural ingredients. The shots are available in at least four varieties: Dose for cholesterol, Dose for immunity, Dose for your liver, Dose for your skin, and Dose for soreness, the company said.

Additionally, the shots are non-GMO, zero calories, zero sugar, and are packaged in sustainable glass packaging.

According to a December Instagram post from Dose’s team, each shot contains “nutrient-packed ingredients.”

“Creating our formulations isn’t just about choosing the right ingredients—it’s about transforming them into something extraordinary,” the post read.

Are the Dose shots worth it?

Those who have tried the wellness brand’s products give it mixed reviews. For instance, a writer for Thingtesting said in 2023 that she tried two of the brand’s wellness shots. She gave them a four out of a possible five stars.

According to the writer, the pros of the brand’s liver supplement are that it “definitely tastes like orange juice.” Meanwhile, a second Dose brand supplement, which is said to help benefit your skin, is “more of an acquired taste,” according to the writer.

“I definitely felt energized after drinking Dose for Liver, however, there were no changes in my lab work and I didn’t see any major changes in my skin after drinking Dose for Skin,” she said.

Now for the bad news: The writer said the shots are on the small side (only 2 fluid ounces) for the price. She said she paid $76.50 for 24 bottles. And after a month of using both products, the writer said she didn’t see any results—either positive or negative.

For what it’s worth, the price appears to have increased. Now, a one-time purchase of a 24-pack of Dose wellness shots for cholesterol costs $90, while subscribers can get the same amount for $67.50.

Meanwhile, a ranking of the best health shots from Good Housekeeping did not include anything from Dose. The brands it did list include MOJU, Plenish, the Juice Company, and M&S Shots.

Is Dose legit?

Part of what makes wellness shots great is that their active ingredients contain vitamins and nutrients that can give users a health boost. But they can’t replace an overall healthy diet, according to Mara Weber, a registered dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

“Food is complex, and by trying to pick out specific properties such as anti-inflammation, anti-oxidant, etc., we’re ignoring the natural state that these things exist and work best in,” she said. Webster advised using wellness shots as a supplement to a healthy diet. And, instead of buying them, she said users should try to make a homemade version of a wellness shot. An at-home version, she noted, is likely made without all those pesky additives or sugars known to taint store-bought, fruit-flavored drinks.

Viewers give Dose mixed reviews

In the comments section of Dose’s Instagram post, some users who said they’ve tried Dose drinks gave them two thumbs up.

“Taking pills doesn’t come anywhere near the bioavailability and strength of Dose,” one commenter said. “As an athlete, this formula is so helpful.”

“These wellness shots are a POWERHOUSE,” another echoed. “Love my morning Dose.”

A third Instagram user, meanwhile, said the anti-inflammatory properties from Dose’s turmeric shot were a “game-changer” for their health.

Indeed, any negative comments are mostly related to the brand’s shipping and timeliness. Some buyers alleged that they bought the drinks, but that they never received them.

“Ordered a 24-pack two weeks ago and it never arrived,” one woman said. “No one to speak to about it either.”

“My latest shipment is missing TWO bottles of Dose,” another alleged. “Can’t get a response as to why and you charged me for 3 already??”

At least in the latter instance, a representative for Dose reached out to the customer via Instagram reply.

“Upon checking, we were unable to locate your account. Could you please provide the name and email address registered with your account, or your order number? We will investigate further to assist you with this,” the account replied. “If you require further assistance, let us know, we’d be happy to assist.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dose as well for comment.

