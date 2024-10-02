‘It’s not worth it’: Shopper eats Costco salmon raw. Is it safe?

Is Costco salmon safe for raw consumption? One TikToker claims she’s been doing it for years without any issues, but commenters are warning against the practice.

In a video posted on Sept. 1, TikTok user Sara (@madeinkorea____) shared footage of herself casually preparing and eating raw salmon purchased from the wholesale giant.

The video begins with the caption, “Most Americans would probably never do this but Koreans do it all the time.” It shows a Costco refrigerated section stocked with salmon fillets.

The TikToker then demonstrates how they prepare the salmon as they unpack it, slice it into bite-sized pieces, and serve it with wasabi and soy sauce—standard condiments for sushi or sashimi.

The final caption reads, “My husband doesn’t believe in ‘sushi grade.’ We’ve been doing this for years and we’re still alive.”

“I am Korean too and my family would never eat raw fish if it wasn’t sushi-grade,” one commenter wrote.

Another user warned, “I’ve found live wiggly worms in Costco salmon before, just saying.”

A third commenter warned of the potential risks, stating, “Salmon is one of the highest parasitic fish. At least freeze it for a couple days just in case. Sushi grade just means frozen to kill parasites. It’s not worth it.”

What does “Sushi grade” mean?

According to the food blog Serious Eats, terms like “sushi grade” or “sashimi grade” don’t necessarily refer to any official regulatory standard. These labels simply indicate that the seller considers the fish safe for raw consumption, but as Serious Eats notes, “the claim is only as trustworthy as the fish market that makes it.”

Can you eat raw Costco salmon?

The FDA, however, does provide recommendations for raw fish consumption. To eliminate parasites, the agency suggests freezing fish intended for raw consumption at -4°F (-20°C) or below for 7 days, or at -31°F (-35°C) or below for 15 hours.

While Costco does freeze its salmon, this process reportedly doesn’t meet FDA guidelines for parasite destruction. However, experts suggest farm-raised salmon is also OK to eat, as it typically does not contain parasites.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Costco via its media request form and to Sara via TikTok comment.

